Bids open to advance works on US$14M food hub for Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has issued an invitation for bid (IFB) to continue works on the US$14 million Regional Food Hub, which will be located on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, Region Four.

NDIA, an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture is spearheading the project which is aimed at Guyana taking a lead role in the Caribbean Agriculture sector with the establishment of the Regional Food Hub.

The project was commenced last year with phase one costing some $187 million. For phase two, the government engineer estimates that it would cost $625 million for the construction of the foundation and external works.

Interested contractors are asked to participate in the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) process. Bid documents will be available from June 5, 2024, and can be uplifted from NDIA’s cashier’s cage Finance Building, located at Regent Street and Vlissengen Road (Ministry of Agriculture), Georgetown upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $3,000. All bids must be accompanied by a bid security amounting to the value specified in the bid document.

The bids should be addressed to the chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and deposited in the tender box no later than 09:00 hours on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

It should be noted that all bids must be accompanied by valid certificates of compliance from the Manager of the National Insurance Scheme and the Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Last year, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made the disclosure of the regional food hub, during an event that was attended by the President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr Mohammed Sulaiman.

“We want this Guyana here to be the food hub. The primary production hub of the Caribbean so that we could supply the Caribbean. What we have, our colleagues in the Caribbean, don’t have. We have arable flat land and abundant fresh water. Now with the investment coming on board, we can modernize the infrastructure, and start ramping up of the productions,” the minister stated.

Minister Mustapha had underscored that Guyana is looking to play a lead role in reducing the Caribbean’s food import bill by 2025. He noted that Guyana will work with the State of Roraima in Brazil to form a partnership in the development of the Hub.

Moreover, Senior Minister within the Office of the President Dr. Ashni Singh said the government have been in discussions with the Prime Minister of Barbados about sourcing inputs from Northern Brazil and transporting them through Guyana to Barbados and vice versa.

“We see the regional food hub as very much a regional initiative…as a piece of infrastructure that will contribute to a more efficient market for agricultural products, across the entire Caribbean and Northern South America,” Dr. Singh had said.

He noted that this will also give rise to the growing logistics industry in Guyana moving goods, services, and people. The project will be partly funded by the government.