March 31, new deadline for $475M Cemetery Road expansion project

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has announced a revised deadline of March 31 for the completion of the $475 million Cemetery Road expansion project in Georgetown.

Awarded to Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company, the project is aimed at expanding the road to accommodate four lanes, construct concrete drains, a walkway, and perform resurfacing and reconstruction of culverts. However, the contractor has struggled to make substantial progress, as the project is seven months behind its July 2023 deadline.

Minister Edghill had warned of potential contract termination should the project not meet this revised deadline. It was during his end of year press conference, when Minister Edghill stressed the importance of timely completion, firmly stating that if the project remains incomplete by the end of January, the contractor will be removed.

However, last week, in response to queries by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson, the minister told the Committee of Supply that the new deadline is the end of March this year.

Last month, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had disclosed to this publication that at that time only 35% of the anticipated work has been completed, a stark contrast to the initial deadline.

Minister Indar did a site inspection, which highlighted glaring gaps contributing to the project’s delays. It was revealed that the failure of Guyana Telephone & Telegraph (GT&T) to splice its fiber cable within the project zone has significantly hindered civil works on the concrete bridge at the head of Princess Street.

The ministry assured that there will be ongoing monitoring by its engineers to guide the contractor in addressing identified gaps, ensuring timely project completion while minimising disruption to residents. The Cemetery Road upgrade forms part of a larger $1.4 billion project that includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard, aiming to extend the road to three lanes and establish a recreational promenade.