Kamarang hospital not receiving adequate water supply–Opposition MP

Jan 25, 2024 News

…Region Seven dorm students fetching water from creek to bathe

Kamarang District Hospital (file photo dated 2019)

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hasting-Williams, on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that some parts of Jawalla and Kamarang, Region Seven, particularly a school, the hospital and the police station are not receiving adequate water supply.

Hasting-Williams painted a grim picture, highlighting the challenges faced in the Region Seven communities. “So the budgets getting bigger and bigger year after year, does not necessarily mean that you are successful in the pursuit of the happiness of your citizens,” she said.

 

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hasting-Williams

The Opposition MP said that the $1.146trillion budget means nothing to the majority of the Guyanese population who are struggling to make ends meet in an oil rich nation. “The lone school Desiree Fox Secondary School continues to be plagued with challenges, no adequate water supply in this 21st century, the children still have to fetch water in buckets from the creek and the rivers to bathe and wash their clothes…” the MP said.

She pleaded with the government to look into the situation and ensure that the Guyana Water Inc. rectifies the situation. Moreover, the MP stated that the GWI should ensure that there is adequate water supply to the communities also. “Five Miles, Kamarang, Jawalla, I know wells were installed there please note Minister of Housing and Water (Collin Croal) that the water in Jawalla and Kamarang is inadequate, half of the community on the right side of the airstrip do not receive water, that includes the hospital the police station, the hostel,” she disclosed.

The MP added that the hospital and the police station do not receive water supply on a daily basis. According to her, the hospital uses a pump to get water from the nearby river. Hasting-Williams told the House that when the pump malfunctions, the staff of hospital have to fetch water in buckets.

“It is sad in this 21st century that we still have to do that. I trust and I hope that this 2024 budget corrects these anomalies that happen in our hospital and schools,” the Opposition MP said. According to reports in 2021, Kamarang received potable water for the first time. The water supply system was commissioned on November 17, 2021 by Minister Croal. The water system was constructed at a total cost of $45 million. In March 2022, a $42 million well was commissioned in Jawalla. In the 2024 budget, the Government of Guyana has allocated $9 billion for Amerindian development programmes.

 

 

 

 

 

