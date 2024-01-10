Cricket fraternity mourns Harrinarine Chattergoon passing

Kaieteur Sports – Members of the local and Canadian cricket fraternity mourned the passing of Guyanese/Canada-based cricketer Harrinarine Chattergoon who unfortunately passed away following an accident on Monday night.

Brother of former Guyana/West Indies Test batsman, Sewnarine, the 33 year-old and another former youth player Javid Mohamed, both perished following an accident involving their motor-cycle and a motorcar, in Berbice.

Harrinarine, Hemnarine, Ramnarine and Sewnarine all represented their country as well as the West Indies at some level, with the late Harrinarine continuing his trade in Canada.

Since his passing, social media posts and a number of outpouring of sentiments and fond memories were shared, among friends, family and members of the Cricket community.