Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – Butcher’s Chill bar, Restaurant and Grill Independence Pool competition will be held on Sunday at 137 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, formerly Buddy’s pool house.
Entrance fee is $3,000 and the winner will take home a trophy and $70,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000, third place a trophy and $20,000 and fourth place a trophy and $10,000. Action commences at 15:00hrs.
The event is being sponsored by D and S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery, Melita’s Beverages and Grocery, Lyft Gym, Smash Therapy and King’s Liquor Guyana Inc.
Players can contact Mr. Andre Boyce on 614-0102 for registration.
Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.
May 24, 2024ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – Way back in the 1960s, right through to the end of the 1970s, if you wanted cheap pants lengths, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]