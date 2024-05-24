Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

May 24, 2024 Sports

First prize (Trophy @ cash) being presented by Sachin Ramdeholl (right) of D & S Ramdeholl & Son Jewellery to Andre Boyce (Butcher) of Butcher's Chill Bar, Restaurant and Grill.

First prize (Trophy @ cash) being presented by Sachin Ramdeholl (right) of D & S Ramdeholl & Son Jewellery to Andre Boyce (Butcher) of Butcher’s Chill Bar, Restaurant and Grill.

Kaieteur News – Butcher’s Chill bar, Restaurant and Grill Independence Pool competition will be held on Sunday at 137 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, formerly Buddy’s pool house.

Entrance fee is $3,000 and the winner will take home a trophy and $70,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000, third place a trophy and $20,000 and fourth place a trophy and $10,000. Action commences at 15:00hrs.

The event is being sponsored by D and S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery, Melita’s Beverages and Grocery, Lyft Gym, Smash Therapy and King’s Liquor Guyana Inc.

Players can contact Mr. Andre Boyce on 614-0102 for registration.

