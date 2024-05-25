Is the government serious about procurement reform?

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement regarding the review of procurement systems across Guyana and the promise of strict measures against those found guilty of infractions has raised eyebrows. The timing and nature of this announcement, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding the award of pumping station contracts, warrants a thorough examination.

Firstly, the timing of Jagdeo’s announcement is highly suspicious. It comes on the heels of public outcry and scrutiny over the award of controversial pumping station contracts, one of which was notably reviewed by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC). The PPC expressed concerns over certain actions related to these contracts, highlighting certain aspects of the evaluation process that was less than flattering.

The fact that this contract, despite the PPC’s concerns, went before the Cabinet and received a no-objection further complicates the matter. This sequence of events suggests that the government’s procurement processes may already be compromised, and Jagdeo’s announcement appears to be a reactive measure aimed at damage control rather than a proactive initiative for systemic reform.

Jagdeo’s failure to specify whether the Cabinet’s no-objection decisions will be part of this review raises further concerns. If the review does not include an examination of the Cabinet’s role and the no-objection process, it would be incomplete and potentially biased.

The Cabinet’s involvement in the procurement process is a critical aspect of the overall system, and any meaningful review must scrutinize its decisions and the justifications behind them. The absence of this component in the announced review could indicate a reluctance to address potential high-level misconduct, thereby undermining the credibility of the entire review process.

If there is to be a comprehensive review of procurement systems, then Cabinet’s role needs to also be investigated to determine whether Cabinet is acting with the limits on its role imposed by the law. Under the changes made to the country’s procurement laws Cabinet no longer has a role in approving contracts. It merely grants no-objections.

One analyst had feebly argued that Cabinet was at fault when it granted a no-objection to the controversial pump station contract. This person, however, had failed to grasp the difference between Cabinet’s approval of a contract and its no-objection.

A Cabinet approval typically implies a more involved and proactive decision-making process. When a contract or project requires Cabinet approval, it means that the members of the Cabinet collectively deliberate on the details of the proposal. This process involves a thorough review and discussion, considering the broader implications for public policy, budgetary allocations, and strategic priorities. The Cabinet’s approval signifies a formal endorsement and commitment to proceed with the project or contract, often involving substantial governmental oversight and accountability. This level of approval indicates that the decision has political backing and aligns with the government’s overall strategic goals and policy directions.

On the other hand, a no-objection is a more procedural and less involved action. When the Cabinet issues a no-objection to the award of a contract, it indicates that the Cabinet has reviewed the proposal and found no grounds to object to it, but it does not necessarily mean that the Cabinet has fully endorsed or thoroughly evaluated it. A no-objection signifies that the proposal can proceed as planned, but the Cabinet is not explicitly endorsing it with the same level of commitment as an approval.

Secondly, while the government has the authority to review procurement systems, it is essential to recognize that the statutory responsibility for such reviews lies with the PPC. The PPC is an independent body established to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in public procurement. By bypassing the PPC and undertaking this review directly, the government risks undermining the commission’s authority and independence.

The government’s decision to conduct the review itself rather than contracting an independent body to do so, further exacerbates these concerns. A government-led review of its own operations lacks the necessary impartiality and credibility. There is an inherent conflict of interest when the government has to review its own systems. This arrangement can compromise the review’s objectivity and could lead to a whitewashing of the issues at hand. For the review to be credible and effective, it should be carried out by an independent body with no vested interests in the outcome. But the PPPC will never allow this sort of scrutiny.

The announcement of punitive actions against those found guilty of infractions raises additional questions. While accountability is essential, the focus on punishment without addressing the systemic issues that enable corruption and malpractice is shortsighted. Effective procurement reform requires a comprehensive approach that includes not only punitive measures but also preventive strategies. This involves strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing transparency, and building capacity within procurement agencies. Without addressing these underlying issues, the threat of punishment alone is unlikely to bring about meaningful change.

For the review to be meaningful, it must be independent, transparent, and comprehensive, addressing both the symptoms and root causes of procurement issues. By involving the PPC and other independent bodies, ensuring stakeholder participation, and focusing on both punitive and preventive measures, the government can demonstrate a genuine commitment to procurement reform and restore public trust in its institutions.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)