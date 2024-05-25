Final round set to kick off today with doubleheader

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – The wait is over. Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six kicks off today, May 25 with a thrilling doubleheader at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Santos FC starts the final round in fifth place on the points table and will face off against seventh-place Fruta Conquerors FC at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, third-place Guyana Police Force FC will take on fourth-place Western Tigers FC in a 9 p.m. showdown.

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph on May 22 confirmed that all preparations for the final round are complete, with ten elite clubs ready to battle it out for the championship title.

“We’ve spent the past few weeks reviewing Round One with all stakeholders, including clubs, match officials, medical staff, and the technical team,” said Bryan Joseph.

“We held five sessions in total, providing everyone the opportunity to voice concerns and share ideas in a candid setting. We’ve made adjustments where necessary and are now ready, expecting another round of high-intensity games.”

Round One concluded in early May, allowing players attached to Guyana Defence Force FC, Slingerz FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Western Tigers FC, Santos FC, Den Amstel FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Monedderlust FC and Buxton United FC a chance to rest and regroup while coaches seized the opportunity to strategise for the upcoming round.

Over the next few weeks, matches are scheduled to take place at the NTC, with fans eagerly awaiting the showdown of the final four clubs vying for prize rewards of $2,000,000, $1,200,000, $800,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Guyana Defence Force FC is top of the table, with Slingerz FC in second and Guyana Police Force FC in third. Western Tigers FC ended Round One in the fourth spot, while Santos FC completes the top five.

Meanwhile, at the lower end of the table, Monedderlust FC and Buxton United FC are bracing themselves for a few heated weeks to secure their positions in the league for Season Seven.

GFF President Wayne Forde added that the final round promises to be an unforgettable climax judging from the competitiveness seen in Round One.

“We have witnessed incredible football from February to May in Round One, and as we approach the final round to determine the champions, football enthusiasts can anticipate nothing short of thrilling matches.”

“Our strategic investment in club football development, which is a pathway to the national programme, is driving the continuous growth of the Elite League.”