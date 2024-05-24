Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in quarter finals

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition

Kaieteur News – A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition, as Silver Bullets eliminated three-time winner Swag Entertainment 1-0 in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday evening at the Christianburg Hardcourt.

Witnessed by a large crowd, a first-half goal from Colwyn Drakes in the eighth minute proved enough to dethrone the three-time defending champion. The Silver Bullets unit will now oppose the Spaniards in the semifinal round after the latter squeaked past YMCA 1-0. Shaka Lewis found the back of the net in the 17th minute.

The Turf President outfit dismantled the Pro Ballers 3-0. Kelroy Anthony recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 29th minute. Breaking the initial deadlock was Anthony Layne in the ninth minute.

Turf President will now oppose Hardball Management in the semifinal round, after the latter beat Excuse the Rush 2-0. Second-half goals from Terry Phillip and Roshon Kitt in the 22nd and 24th minutes, respectively, sealed the win.

The semifinal, third place playoff, and eventual final will occur on Monday at the Retrieve Hardcourt.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is pencilled for August in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $400,000, $300,000, and $250,000 apiece and the corresponding accolade. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique, who has provided the playing kits for the entirety of the season.