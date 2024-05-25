Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Tucville man dies in Mahaicony accident

May 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man lost his life on Thursday night after he crashed into a lorry at Columbia Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead: Jonathan Gomes

Dead is Jonathan Gomes of Canary Street, Tucville, Georgetown.

Reports are that the accident occurred at about 20:15h.

Police in a statement said that the accident involved a lorry with registration number GSS 6980 owned by Danny Katriah of Bath Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and driven by Odit Ramdeen of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, ECD and a motorcar with registration number PVV 3618 owned by Audrey Gomes of Canary Street, Tucville, Georgetown, driven by Jonathan, the deceased.

Police said initial investigations revealed that the lorry was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, while the car was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road. The driver of the car reportedly overtook a number of vehicles proceeding west, at a fast rate, around a right bend. This resulted in him ending up in the lorry’s path on the northern side of the road.

Despite Ramdeen’s efforts to pull onto the northern parapet to avoid a collision, the car crashed into the front of the lorry and subsequently collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, Gomes received injuries about his body. He was taken out of the mangled vehicle in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and placed into the force vehicle.

Ramdeen and Gomes were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. Gomes was pronounced dead on arrival while Ramdeen was examined by a doctor and treated.

The mangled remains of Jonathan Gomes’ car

“A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of motor lorry revealed no trace alcohol. He is presently in custody, assisting with investigation,” police said in its report.

Meanwhile, Gomes’ body of the deceased was taken to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

In a heart-wrenching Facebook post, Gomes’ mother, Audrey Gomes said that, “Nothing prepared me for this! I have no words…My only son. I know God knows best. I don’t understand…Jonathan Andrew Mark Gomes. You were everything I wanted in a son. No trouble, no headache…Oh my heart has stopped beating…God we need your comforting arms around my family. I wanted you here but God needed you home…I don’t know what tomorrow looks like. God, God, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.”

Gomes was described by many as a quiet and kind person.

