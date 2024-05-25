Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand

Dexter Amsterdam in action today

Kaieteur Sports – Keevin Allicock moved one step closer to returning to the Olympics with a third-round stoppage win over Guatemala’s Jose Felipe in the round of 32 at the final World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Referee Alisher Palvanov stopped the fight one minute and 29 seconds into the third round, allowing Allicock to advance to the round of 16, where he will face Turkey’s Batuhan Çiftçi.

Çiftçi defeated Mohamad Mehdi Sahak of Afghanistan via unanimous decision. Like Allicock, Çiftçi also competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Allicock, along with Desmond Amsterdam (80kg), Joel Williamson (63.5kg), and Emmanuel Pompey (92kg), hopes to qualify for Paris 2024 after missing the first qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, due to being denied their Schengen visas.

For Keevin Allicock, the qualifiers present a chance to redeem his Tokyo Olympics appearance.

Allicock was the first boxer since John Douglas (1996) to qualify for the Olympics but faced defeat in the first round of his men’s featherweight event against Alexy de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, today, Desmond Amsterdam will face Cristian Javier Pinales in the round-of-32 action in the 89kg category.

Tomorrow, Joel Williamson will compete against Mauritius’s Louis Richarno Colin in the 63.5kg category round-of-32.

It will be a tough match-up for Williamson, facing Colin, who won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold at the All-African Games. Colin also competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

On May 27, Emanuel Pompey and Georgii Kushitashvili of Georgia will meet in the men’s 92kg round-of-16. (Rawle Toney)