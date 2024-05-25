Insufficient credible evidence to charge Dharamlall – Police Legal Advisor

Kaieteur News – Police legal advisor, Mandel Moore, has said that there is “insufficient credible evidence” to charge People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Member, Nigel Dharamlall for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a woman.

Dharamlall was placed on $500,000 bail pending to an investigation into allegations leveled against him by 28-year-old Sarah Hakh.

In a statement to the press on Friday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) informed of the legal advice received.

“The legal advice was based on the fact that there were several inconsistencies and discrepancies in the complainant’s story. There were also statements from several independent witnesses that totally contradicted the complainant’s story. These included alibi witnesses who placed Nigel Dharamlall in a different Region on the date that the alleged incident occurred in September 2020,” police said.

Police also said that investigations revealed that Dharamlall is not the owner of the house where the second incident allegedly took place in January 2021, and has no access to same.

It was based on the aforementioned that, Moore concluded that there is insufficient credible evidence and no realistic prospect of conviction in matter.

Moore said, “In keeping with the Code for Prosecutors, a case which does not pass this evidential stage must not proceed, no matter how serious or sensitive it maybe.”

Recently, Hakh held a press conference detailing her alleged sexual assault by Dharamlall. She had disclosed that she filed a police report with the hope that justice would prevail.

According to reports, Hakh reportedly met Dharamlall back in 2020. She shared that during her first time meeting the accused, it was over dinner where they had a professional interaction, but added that some of his actions that evening “was just strange.”

In an initial statement to the media last year, the woman had shared that the official called her about a job offer. On the day of the supposed meeting with the official and his team, the woman said that she drove to State House, Anna Regina, Region Two, where the official said a meeting will be held. She also shared details of the second alleged incident which occurred at the official’s home sometime in 2021.

Shortly after Hakh’s press conference, Dharamlall issued a press release accusing her of embarking on a campaign to “tarnish my reputation.”

He first acknowledged the press conference stating that he is aware of certain malicious allegations being levelled against him.

“From the outset, I wish to categorically and most vehemently deny each and every one of the allegations made by the said Hakh therein. For some while hitherto, I was privy to rumours that Hakh was making unsavory comments in relation to me, but I made a deliberate effort to ignore them…”

He continued, “Her demeanour towards me changed fundamentally after I rebuffed her advances and spurned her attempts to engage in an intimate relationship.”

Last year, Dharamlall resigned amidst an investigation into the rape of a minor. Early May, he was re-elected to the 35-member Central Executive of the PPP. Dharamlall secured the sixth highest number of votes among those nominated for the 40-member Central Executive Body and five non-voting members.