Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against Suriname at home

May 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are in Group A of League A in the CONCACAF Nations League, alongside Suriname, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.
Group B of League A includes Jamaica, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Nicaragua, and French Guiana.
Guyana will kick off their campaign at home on Thursday, September 5, against long-time rivals Suriname.
Since Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson netted a double to lead Guyana to a 2-0 win over Suriname at the Guyana National Stadium in 2016, the Golden Jaguars have lost back-to-back games against their South American neighbours, with scores of 2-3 in the 2016 Caribbean Cup and 1-2 in a friendly match in 2022.
Following their match against Suriname, Guyana will travel to Fort-de-France to face Martinique on Monday, September 9.
Guyana moved up to League A of the Nations League after going undefeated in League B, where they won matches against Antigua and Barbuda (5-1, 6-0), Puerto Rico (3-1, 3-1), and The Bahamas (3-2).
League A of the Nations League includes 16 teams and features a Quarterfinal round. For the Group Stage, the 12 lowest-ranked League A national teams (based on the CONCACAF Rankings) were split into two groups of six teams each and will play in a “Swiss style” league system, with each team playing a total of four games (two at home and two away).
After Group Stage play in September and October 2024, the first and second-place finishers of each group (four teams in total) will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will join the four top-ranked League A teams (Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada).
The Quarterfinals will be played in November 2024, in a home-and-away format, with the aggregate score winner in each matchup advancing to the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League Finals. (Rawle Toney)
