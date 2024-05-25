Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against Suriname at home

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are in Group A of League A in the CONCACAF Nations League, alongside Suriname, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.

Group B of League A includes Jamaica, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Nicaragua, and French Guiana.

Guyana will kick off their campaign at home on Thursday, September 5, against long-time rivals Suriname.

Since Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson netted a double to lead Guyana to a 2-0 win over Suriname at the Guyana National Stadium in 2016, the Golden Jaguars have lost back-to-back games against their South American neighbours, with scores of 2-3 in the 2016 Caribbean Cup and 1-2 in a friendly match in 2022.

Following their match against Suriname, Guyana will travel to Fort-de-France to face Martinique on Monday, September 9.

Guyana moved up to League A of the Nations League after going undefeated in League B, where they won matches against Antigua and Barbuda (5-1, 6-0), Puerto Rico (3-1, 3-1), and The Bahamas (3-2).

League A of the Nations League includes 16 teams and features a Quarterfinal round. For the Group Stage, the 12 lowest-ranked League A national teams (based on the CONCACAF Rankings) were split into two groups of six teams each and will play in a “Swiss style” league system, with each team playing a total of four games (two at home and two away).

After Group Stage play in September and October 2024, the first and second-place finishers of each group (four teams in total) will advance to the Quarterfinals, where they will join the four top-ranked League A teams (Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada).

The Quarterfinals will be played in November 2024, in a home-and-away format, with the aggregate score winner in each matchup advancing to the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League Finals. (Rawle Toney)