Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard as tournament enters Day four

May 24, 2024 Sports

BCQS Squash Masters

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese players Robin Low, Regan Pollard, Joseph Mekdeci, and Dennis Dias are currently competing in the BCQS Masters Squash Championship in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dennis Dias starts well in Barbados' BCQS Masters.

The tournament kicked off on Tuesday with an exhilarating start as Dennis Dias secured an impressive victory against the UK’s Trevor Dunkley. Building on his success from day one, Dias participated in two Men’s Over-65 matches on the following day. Day two brought mixed results for Dias; he faced a 3-0 defeat against Trinidad and Tobago’s Richard Hart but rebounded with a dominant 3-0 triumph over USA’s Auchee Lee, defeating Lee 11-2, 11-3, and 11-3.

In the Men’s 45-54 Category, Regan Pollard clashed with Barbados’ Martin Bryan, emerging victorious with a commanding 11-2, 11-3, and 11-7 win.

Day two also saw Robin Low competing in the Men’s 55-64 Category where he was defeated by Barbados’ Peter Harris with scores of 11-7, 11-6, and 11-3.

Additionally, Mekdeci, Dias, and Pollard featured in separate divisional matches yesterday. Details of these matches will be covered in the forthcoming edition. The tournament runs from May 21 to May 26.

