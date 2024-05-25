Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket competition set for Monday

Kaieteur Sports – The grand Secondary Schools Independence Tape Ball cricket competition is set to take place on Monday, May 27, at the National Culture Centre’s Tarmac.

This thrilling event, known as ‘Back-N-Time,’ will feature an eight-a-side, 4-over knockout format, promising to be the largest and most exciting Boys and Girls Tape Ball Cricket competition to date.

Participants will compete fiercely for numerous prizes and individual trophies, culminating in the quest for the grand Championship trophy, the biggest ever awarded in this competition.

With schools from across the region participating, the atmosphere is set to be electric as teams vie for glory in this unique and spirited tournament.