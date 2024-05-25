Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket competition set for Monday

Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The grand Secondary Schools Independence Tape Ball cricket competition is set to take place on Monday, May 27, at the National Culture Centre’s Tarmac.
This thrilling event, known as ‘Back-N-Time,’ will feature an eight-a-side, 4-over knockout format, promising to be the largest and most exciting Boys and Girls Tape Ball Cricket competition to date.
Participants will compete fiercely for numerous prizes and individual trophies, culminating in the quest for the grand Championship trophy, the biggest ever awarded in this competition.
With schools from across the region participating, the atmosphere is set to be electric as teams vie for glory in this unique and spirited tournament.
Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.
May 25, 2024– Guyana to play Fluminense today Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo FC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they are encamped as part of their preparation...
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement regarding the review of procurement systems across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]