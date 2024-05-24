Businessman Sripaul is new owner of Guyana’s champion horse Spankhhurst

Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Thirty-four-old businessman Jermaine Sripal became a new horse owner with a big entry to the fraternity when he purchased Guyana’s champion horse for 2023, and the current leading horse for 2024, Spankhurst.
The businessman, who hails from New Amsterdam, is the owner of J’s Supermarket. He was compelled to be a horse owner, witnessing the recent growth in the sport.
Sripal had the opportunity to attend a few races as a fan, and with his vision, he was impressed with the significant growth and development in the sport of kings.
The businessman, who operates two supermarkets in New Amsterdam Berbice, and one in Georgetown, said if he was to become a horse owner, he wants the best horse in Guyana, and that was the Jumbo Jet’s superstar horse, Spankhurst. Sripal’s hefty offer could not have been resisted by Jumbo Jet Racing Stables.
The new horse owner, who operates the biggest supermarket in Region #6, will run under J’s Racing Stables. Starting his journey with a bang, Sripal is keen on investing in more horses. His focus will be the Guyana Cup which is slated for August 11.
J’s Racing Stables racing colors will be blue and red silk which has already been ordered from Trinidad and Tobago. He has also secured other horse racing equipment to make his grand debut as a horse owner. In relation to where his horse racing stables will be based, Sripal is contemplating his location in Region #5 or Region #6, but his main priority will be safety.
According to the Guyana Horse racing calculations, Spankhurst has earned G$4.5 million while racing this year. The horse of the year for 2023, Spankhurst, has had four starts this year, and has secured two first places.
