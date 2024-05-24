ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s historic St. George’s Cathedral had its grounds graced by the ICC T20 World Cup trophy along with members of the ICC team, cricketers and students.
Yesterday’s final stop of the Trophy Tour saw more youths being exposed to such a magical moment in Guyana and by extension the West Indies.
The Guyana Harpy Eagles players were accompanied by members of the ICC team along with Ambassador Ramnaresh Sarwan and ICC Head of Public Relations and Communications Damon Leon among others.
A number of school Children got the opportunity to mix and mingle while speaking with some of the local heroes as they prepare for the upcoming spectacle.
Photo ops, chats, smiles and laughter filled the atmosphere yesterday afternoon, following up the First Lady’s hosting of the kids from the Hopes Children Home on Wednesday; as part of the tour.
The event concluded with a ride along the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, wrapping the tour up which featured a trip to Kaieteur Falls, visit to State House and other engagements.
Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.
May 24, 2024ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – Way back in the 1960s, right through to the end of the 1970s, if you wanted cheap pants lengths, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]