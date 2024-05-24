Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

May 24, 2024 Sports

Students of several schools around the city along with cricket officials and players with the trophy in front of St. George’s Cathedral.

Students of several schools around the city along with cricket officials and players with the trophy in front of St. George’s Cathedral.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s historic St. George’s Cathedral had its grounds graced by the ICC T20 World Cup trophy along with members of the ICC team, cricketers and students.

Yesterday’s final stop of the Trophy Tour saw more youths being exposed to such a magical moment in Guyana and by extension the West Indies.

Cricket officials and players with the trophy at St. George’s Cathedral.

Cricket officials and players with the trophy at St. George’s Cathedral.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles players were accompanied by members of the ICC team along with Ambassador Ramnaresh Sarwan and ICC Head of Public Relations and Communications Damon Leon among others.

A number of school Children got the opportunity to mix and mingle while speaking with some of the local heroes as they prepare for the upcoming spectacle.

Some of the students and players with the World Cup trophy at St George's.

Some of the students and players with the World Cup trophy at St George’s.

Photo ops, chats, smiles and laughter filled the atmosphere yesterday afternoon, following up the First Lady’s hosting of the kids from the Hopes Children Home on Wednesday; as part of the tour.

The event concluded with a ride along the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, wrapping the tour up which featured a trip to Kaieteur Falls, visit to State House and other engagements.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West Indies

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West...

May 24, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
Read More
ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic...

May 24, 2024

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off...

May 24, 2024

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard as tournament enters Day four

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard...

May 24, 2024

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set...

May 24, 2024

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in quarter finals

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in...

May 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]