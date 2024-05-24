ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s historic St. George’s Cathedral had its grounds graced by the ICC T20 World Cup trophy along with members of the ICC team, cricketers and students.

Yesterday’s final stop of the Trophy Tour saw more youths being exposed to such a magical moment in Guyana and by extension the West Indies.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles players were accompanied by members of the ICC team along with Ambassador Ramnaresh Sarwan and ICC Head of Public Relations and Communications Damon Leon among others.

A number of school Children got the opportunity to mix and mingle while speaking with some of the local heroes as they prepare for the upcoming spectacle.

Photo ops, chats, smiles and laughter filled the atmosphere yesterday afternoon, following up the First Lady’s hosting of the kids from the Hopes Children Home on Wednesday; as part of the tour.

The event concluded with a ride along the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, wrapping the tour up which featured a trip to Kaieteur Falls, visit to State House and other engagements.