Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Steve Bacchus wins Independence Draughts Competition

May 25, 2024 Sports

Steve Bacchus, Navin and Jiaram displayed their trophies. Missing are Floyd Cumberbatch and Godfrey George.

Steve Bacchus, Navin and Jiaram displayed their trophies. Missing are Floyd Cumberbatch and Godfrey George.

Kaieteur Sports – The Independence Draughts Competition came off with a full complement of players last Sunday at Transport Sports Club Pavilion, Thomas Lands. The tournament was hosted by Transport Draughts Club in conjunction with the National Draughts Association.

The games were played on the 8×8 and the 10×10 square boards. Keen contest were displayed throughout the day and late into the night as brains versus brains vied for top honours. Steve Bacchus eventually won the tournament with 42 points.

Despite Linden player, Floyd Cumberbatch, taking full 4 points from Steve, he still had to settle for 2nd place with 40 points. Jiaram and Godfrey George were tied on 37 points apiece. However, a tie breaker was not placed since the games finished late into the night. The third prize was shared with a gentlemen understanding. The best player for Transport Club went to Navin Meighbarran with 34 points.

Trophies donated by Transport Club and a small purse from Grenada based player Ravi Rampersaud made the tournament more exciting.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

May 25, 2024

– Guyana to play Fluminense today Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo FC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they are encamped as part of their preparation...
Read More
Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand

Allicock advance to next round AT Olympic...

May 25, 2024

Shahbaz and Abhishek spin Sunrisers Hyderabad into IPL final

Shahbaz and Abhishek spin Sunrisers Hyderabad...

May 25, 2024

Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket competition set for Monday

Independence Secondary Schools Tape Ball Cricket...

May 25, 2024

ExxonMobil Football kickoff shifted to May 27 due to inclement weather 

ExxonMobil Football kickoff shifted to May 27 due...

May 25, 2024

Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against Suriname at home

Guyana to open Nations League ‘A’ against...

May 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]