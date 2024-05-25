Steve Bacchus wins Independence Draughts Competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Independence Draughts Competition came off with a full complement of players last Sunday at Transport Sports Club Pavilion, Thomas Lands. The tournament was hosted by Transport Draughts Club in conjunction with the National Draughts Association.

The games were played on the 8×8 and the 10×10 square boards. Keen contest were displayed throughout the day and late into the night as brains versus brains vied for top honours. Steve Bacchus eventually won the tournament with 42 points.

Despite Linden player, Floyd Cumberbatch, taking full 4 points from Steve, he still had to settle for 2nd place with 40 points. Jiaram and Godfrey George were tied on 37 points apiece. However, a tie breaker was not placed since the games finished late into the night. The third prize was shared with a gentlemen understanding. The best player for Transport Club went to Navin Meighbarran with 34 points.

Trophies donated by Transport Club and a small purse from Grenada based player Ravi Rampersaud made the tournament more exciting.