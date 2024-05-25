Latest update May 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil Football kickoff shifted to May 27 due to inclement weather 

May 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra/ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournament, which was slated to kick off today (May 25), has been rescheduled to kick off on Monday, May 27, due to recent inclement weather. This announcement was made yesterday by Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, in a recent circular.

Originally scheduled to commence on May 18, the tournament was first pushed to May 25 to accommodate an overwhelming number of participating teams. With 56 teams in total—32 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams—the coordinators at Petra were compelled to introduce an eliminator round last weekend. This measure aimed to ensure a fair competition system given the high level of interest and participation.

Despite the preparations, persistent poor weather conditions forced another delay. “The decision to reschedule was made with the safety and well-being of the young athletes in mind,” Mendonca stated. The tournament will now run from May 27 to July 6.

The opening of the tournament, which includes a ceremonial March Past, is set to launch the tournament in grand style on Monday, May 27.

The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, and sponsored by the ExxonMobil with support by prominent entities like Stena Drilling, MVP Sports, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

