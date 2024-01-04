Man playing with gun kills brother, injures baby

Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 19-year-old Mwange Smith in relation to the murder of Anthony Haynes  called ‘One Natty,’ who was fatally shot at his Graham’s Hall, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) home on Sunday night.

Dead, Anthony Haynes

Wanted, Mwange Smith

The incident, which occurred around 20:00hrs on Sunday, also left Haynes’ two-month-old baby girl nursing a wound to her right inner shoulder.

Smith, who is said to be Haynes’ step-brother, last known address was listed by police as Lot 315 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The teen is no stranger to the law as he was previously charged with two counts of robbery under arms in October 2023.

Persons with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 222-2232, 225-8196, 225-6976 or the nearest police station.

Haynes lived at Graham’s Hall with his reputed wife, 26-year-old Ronette Abrams and their baby.

According to the police, Abrams reported that she was at home in the kitchen while Haynes was in the living room holding their baby and conversing with the teenager.

Abrams related that a short while after, she heard Haynes saying “stop playing with the gun.” She then heard a loud explosion which sounded like a gunshot emanating from the living room; she also heard the baby crying.

Upon hearing the commotion, she made a check in the living room where she saw her reputed husband lying motionless in a chair with a wound to his left side chest while he was still holding their baby. She related that the teen was at the time standing over Haynes with a handgun in his hand.

Police were further informed that the suspect then took Haynes out of the house and onto the roadway at Crown Dam Industry, which is a few meters away from the man’s home. There, he covered Haynes with a sheet and left him, after which he made good his escape.

On arrival at the scene, investigators reported that the body was examined and a gunshot wound was observed to the man’s left side chest. It was revealed that one live .38 round of ammunition was found in the living room of the house.

Reports are that Haynes and his baby were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the man was pronounced dead by medical staff. His daughter was treated for a wound to her right side shoulder.

