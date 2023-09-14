Latest update September 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese protest for change of Exxon’s contract at CPL

Sep 14, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Red Thread Women on Wednesday join other Guyanese citizens in protest against the lopsided ExxonMobil contract at the opening game of the Guyana leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) being held at the National Stadium, Providence East Bank Demerara.

Protestors in front of the National Stadium on Wednesday afternoon

Protestors in front of the National Stadium on Wednesday afternoon

One of the protestors, Ray Daggers said, “The leaders refuse to change the present and the future”.

According to Daggers, apart from their demands for a change of the contract, he and the other protestors are also educating the masses of how they are being “robbed” by a bad contract. He believes that as more and more persons become educated, they too will join them in protest for change that will cause ExxonMobil to “Kneel” and renegotiate the Stabroek Block deal with Guyana.

Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall said that while Guyanese chant “this year is we year” in support of Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this year’s CPL championship, the team’s main sponsor, ExxonMobil is also chanting too as it fills up its bank account with Guyana’s oil wealth. “What are we getting? Nothing,” Mr. Lall said as he pointed to the ExxonMobil billboards that decorated the stadium. Other protesters chanted: “the oil is we own; we want our fair share,” as they held banners and placards with strong messages for change.

Red Thread Women at the protest

Red Thread Women at the protest

One banner read: “we demand full compliance with the rule of law,” while another read: “Our future has been handed to a slave master-ExxonMobil and we can’t breathe. We demand on the sixth oil project: Ring fencing, taxes, more royalties, Capping of interest rates, unlimited parent company guarantee, Hiring of top experts to review FDP (Field Development Plans), and for them to release the findings”. As the thousands of fans trickled into the stadium to watch the game, some supported the movement and told the protesters to “Keep up the good work.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these chaps doing!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Unbeaten Warriors crush Tallawahs by 7 wickets after Ayub assault

Unbeaten Warriors crush Tallawahs by 7 wickets after Ayub assault

Sep 14, 2023

Republic Bank CPL 2023… Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence  – Ayub 85, eclipses King’s half-century Kaieteur Sports – Saim Ayub’s 53-ball 85 blitz...
Read More
Pegasus Storm cart off Trophy Stall sponsored trophy

Pegasus Storm cart off Trophy Stall sponsored...

Sep 14, 2023

CWIMA expresses sincere thanks to Minister Ramson

CWIMA expresses sincere thanks to Minister Ramson

Sep 14, 2023

Royals take a swing at Lusignan Golf Club

Royals take a swing at Lusignan Golf Club

Sep 14, 2023

Potaro strike again and Lazio too

Potaro strike again and Lazio too

Sep 14, 2023

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence tonight 

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence...

Sep 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]