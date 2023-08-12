Guyanese youths draft climate change declaration

Kaieteur News – After a successful three-day Advocacy and Youth Forum hosted by the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) and UNICEF Guyana, 150 youths from Guyana, have drafted a youth declaration on climate change.

The three-day event held in recognition of ‘International Youth Day, 2023’ observed on August 12, saw a range of discussions on Climate Change, Green Skills and Youth, Entrepreneurship and Youth, Life Skills, Mental Health, and Youth and Immunization.

The young attendees touted the event a success as many solutions to issues surrounding the topics were discussed.

Participant at the event, Delroy Marks of Region 6 , said the forum encouraged him to use his voice as a youth.

“I have met a lot of youths from across the country that are very passionate about the same topics as me which include climate change, mental health, human rights and children rights. This forum allowed me to create a voice to bring awareness and create an impact in society,” Marks said.

Sharing similar sentiments was Kimora Payne of Region 4 who said, “From this forum I have learned a lot about green skills and the part youths play in making the world a better place. I also learned there are better ways to help with the earth and global warming, and I am really happy to have been apart of such a forum.”

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, during the final day panel discussion said he is proud of the initiative.

“Being able to raise the awareness and be part of the global conversation is really important for the kind of future we are going to inherit. Climate change is real and is caused by a lot of our activities. We have to find the solutions…and I am extremely pleased to join in the conversation,” he said.

Commenting on the forum and assembling of the youth declaration on climate change, UNICEF Deputy Representative, Irfan Akhtar noted the forum has achieved its goal.

“This forum was very engaging and strategic in terms of bringing youths from different regions to reflect and discuss on various issues like climate change and other issues affecting them. They have developed a plan of action and drafted a youth declaration that will guide and shape their intentions going forward,” Akhtar said.

Chief Executive Officer of RCC, Andre Gonsalves expressed content with the three-day event. He said “I cannot wait for them [the youths] to present it [youth declaration] to the government and other stakeholders. I know its going to be an inclusive document. It includes voices from the National Toshao Council (NTC), the indigenous people’s group and the migrant groups.”

“They spoke highly of including indigenous voices…so there are so many angles, topics and issues to be addressed. I am very proud of my Guyanese youths and children for the position they are taking to advocate for their rights,” he added.

The three-day forum concluded with a panel discussion and mini exhibition led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in collaboration with the UN Guyana Volunteers.

Also, in attendance at the closing of the event was British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E Jane Miller and United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative, Gerardo Noto.

This year, ‘International Youth Day’ is observed under the theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”