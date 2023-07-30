Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Victims of Mahdia Dorms fire need continuous Govt. assistance – APA

Jul 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) on Saturday called on the Government of Guyana to provide continuous support to the survivors and families of those who lost their lives in the May 21, 2023 Mahdia Secondary Female Dormitory fire which claimed 20 lives.

Executive Director of the APA, Jean La Rose

The APA in a statement said that the government has been providing minimal resources to assist the badly traumatized victims of the fire.  The body said that while it commends the government for its initial response to the preventable disaster and the subsequent arrangements for the funerals of the deceased girls, the group notes that the communities of Micobie, Chenapou, Karisparu, El Paso and others continue to grieve the loss of 20 young children, and the rush to have them settle all possible claims is one that reeks of disrespect.

The APA said that during a recent visit to the affected communities and while in communication with persons in Karisparu, it discovered that the government has reneged on its commitment to continuously support the survivors and families of the deceased.

“Instead, we learnt that families were intimidated and coerced into signing settlement agreements absolving the State of all liability,” the APA said as it lamented that Mary D’Andrade, Martha D’Andrade, Omefia Edwin, Eulanda Carter of Chenapou; Loreen Evans, Belniza Evans, Rita Jeffrey, Sabrina John of Karisparu; Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Andrea Roberts, Lisa Roberts, Arianna Edwards, Delicia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Sherana Daniels, Nicholeen Roberts, Shorlin Bellarmine of Karisparu and Adonijah Jerome all died in a building, owned and operated by the State of Guyana.

Therefore, the group said it is only logical to conclude that liability lies with the State.

Attorney General: Anil Nandlall, SC.

“We have written to Minister of Education Ms. Priya Manickchand and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony requesting an urgent meeting to address the issues highlighted by families of the survivors and the deceased, but neither Minister has responded. Now, the APA is left with no other option than to publicly record our disappointment at the lack of urgency afforded to this issue.”

Meanwhile, the APA while meetings with the families of the deceased and survivors learnt that Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Anil Nandlall visited Mahdia and lectured them on all the assistance government afforded to them.

The APA said its representatives were told by the victims and their families that Nandlall had a breakdown of all the costs expended by the government thus far, and they were required to listen to him present the information while reminding them that the government was being generous and under no obligation to do so.

“We are particularly flabbergasted that AG Nandlall could come before the country and claim that the government should be …complimented rather than being condemned…we did not have to offer a cent in financial assistance,” the APA said.

Additionally, the APA noted that the families should not have been coerced into signing settlements for the loss of precious lives.

“Many of the families did not fully understand what they were signing on to. This agreement now begs the question as to why the government was/is in such a hurry to absolve itself of all liability in this case. Suppose this “financial assistance” is part of the government’s plan of continuous assistance. Why does the agreement seek to settle all claims and prevent the families from seeking further judicial settlement? Additionally, despite the government saying otherwise, we are concerned that this agreement will be used to influence the terms of reference of the impending commission of inquiry into the tragedy,” The APA said.

The APA concludes therefore that after the initial flurry of support for survivors, nothing else has been heard or forthcoming. The APA noted that the community needs more medical intervention, not only for the girls who survived the fire but for the boys who are also experiencing some health-related issues (shortage of breath for those who helped in the fire and inhaled smoke, hair loss, recurring nightmares, among other things.

