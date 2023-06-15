Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to commence July 9

Kaieteur Sports – The excitement is building up for the highly anticipated 2023 Hamilton Green’s Cup. As the tournament draws near, Lennox Arthur, the organizer and former National Coach, extends a warm invitation to everyone to witness the thrilling Nine-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament, an event named after the esteemed former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister, Hamilton Green. The event is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 9th at the Golden Grove ground.

The tournament kicks off with eight exhilarating matches. Matches will also be played every Sunday thereafter, into the month of August. With the first elimination stages set for July 30th and August 6th. The winners of these matches will secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Teams hailing from various regions, including East Coast Demerara, East Bank, West Bank, Georgetown, and Berbice, will battle it out for the prestigious title. The first-place winner will walk away with an impressive prize of $500,000, while the runner-up will settle for $250,000. The third and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded with $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The tournament will follow a knockout format, where the winners of each match will advance to the next round. Nonetheless, while the off-side rule will not be implemented in this tournament, all other rules applicable by FIFA will be in effect.

Expect to see renowned teams such as Victoria, Timehri, Beterverwagting, Buxton, Bourda All Stars, Road Warriors, Dynamics, Stewartville, Back Circle, Stabroek Ballers, Festival City Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street, and many others participating in this exciting event.

There is no entrance fee required to take part in this competition. However, teams are requested to arrive at least one hour before the scheduled playtime to avoid disqualification. Each match will have a duration of forty minutes, with half-time intervals lasting no more than seven minutes. The matches will take place at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and the Golden Grove Community Centre grounds.

For further information regarding the tournament, contact the event coordinator, Lennox Arthur at 666-9667 or 626-9351.