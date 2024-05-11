Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars

– Support for Soca Warriors friendlies and WC Qualifiers campaign

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars’ friendly matches against Trinidad and Tobago on May 13 and 15 have received the backing of the Government of Guyana, as stated by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, alongside Minister Ramson, met with members of the Golden Jaguars yesterday during recess at the National Assembly, where they commended the players for their selection and reiterated the government’s commitment to the development and support of the national programme and the sport locally.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz has named a 24-man squad that will participate in two friendlies as part of the Golden Jaguars’ preparation for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign.

“The investment we are making now in the National Football Team, we have never made this level of investment before, and that’s a reality,” Minister Ramson told reporters after meeting the players at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

According to Ramson, the Government of Guyana has been a staunch supporter of the National team, adding, “We are also making that commitment in a very sensible way too, which is about making sure, that if we want to give ourselves a distinct opportunity to succeed at the World Cup level, then they have to play better teams and that’s something we have been organising.”

Ramson, discussing the team’s composition, expressed satisfaction with the blend of local and overseas-based talent, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young and upcoming talent in Guyana.

He emphasized the Golden Jaguars’ urgent need for international friendlies against top-tier opponents, a need that the Soca Warriors will undoubtedly fulfil.

The journey for the Golden Jaguars in their quest for qualification for the 2026 World Cup begins with an away fixture against Panama in Panama City on June 6.

However, Guyana’s national football team faces a considerable challenge in securing a suitable venue for their home matches.

Guyana’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Belize on June 11 will be relocated to Barbados, owing to the state of the country’s only venue that can accommodate International football.

However, Minister Ramson stated that his Ministry is diligently working to address the issues at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh.

He explained that the prolonged dry spell had impacted most grounds across the country but expressed satisfaction in updating that, with recent rain and efforts undertaken at the facility, the Golden Jaguars’ subsequent home games will be accommodated at the Edinburgh facility.

Guyana’s upcoming fixtures in the World Cup Qualifiers include an away trip to Nicaragua on June 6, 2025, and a scheduled home game against Montserrat on June 10, 2025.

GOLDEN JAGUARS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Jamaine Cumberbatch (GDF), Amari Thompson (USA), Simon Emmanuel (Santos FC).

Defenders: Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC), Curtez Kellman (Slingerz FC), Quincy Adams (Slingerz FC), Colin Nelson (GDF), Kevin Layne (Police FC) and Cedric Osborn (GDF).

Midfielders: Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC), Bevan Baker (USA), Terique Mohammed (Canada), Amos Ramsay (GDF), Nicolai Andrews (GDF), Ryan Hackett (GDF), Simeon Moore (Slingerz FC), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers), Chris Macey (GDF), Darron Niles (Slingerz FC), and Solomon Austin (Caledonia AIA).

Forwards: Kelsey Benjamin (GDF), Marcus Tudor (Slingerz FC), Anthony Smith (France), Stephen McDonald (GDF).