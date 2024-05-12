West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov 17-23 in Barbados

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies Masters Extravaganza is set for November 17th-23rd in Barbados and interested players are asked to contact President Raj Singh on or before May 31st, 2024.

The four-team tournament will be used to select a West Indies team to participate at the next International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-50 limited-over World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka, February, 9-23, 2025.

The four teams that will feature in Barbados are a West Indies Over-60, an Over-40 and two Over-50s, A&B.

Contact information to reach Singh are: 1917-683-0971 and email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, over the years, West Indies have participated in Over-50, Over-60 and Over-40 tournaments across the world.

Several high-profile players who have represented the Caribbean veterans including Colin Croft, Sudesh and Sunil Dhaniram, Delroy Morgan, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Shazam Babwah, Bheesham Seepersaud, Lawrence Farnum, Devon Clements, Hemraj Garbarran, Lokeshwar Mahabeer among others.

According to Singh, eligible players would have a perfect opportunity to wear the prestigious colours at a mega event.

Earlier this year, the IMC ran off an Over-40 and Over-60 World Cup tournaments in Cape Town South Africa and Chennai India respectively.

For the over-50 World Cup, all matches are expected to be played in Colombo and over 12 countries are set to take part.