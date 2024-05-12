Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

May 12, 2024 Sports

Nangita Seenarine was impressive with eight records in the Women’s Junior and Open Divisions in 2023.

Nangita Seenarine was impressive with eight records in the Women’s Junior and Open Divisions in 2023.

Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation is palpable as the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) gears up to host its highly anticipated Masters and Intermediates Championship on Sunday, May 19, 2024. This annual event promises to showcase the strength, skill, and determination of our local powerlifters from the various gyms across the regions here in Guyana.

Athletes from various classes and skill levels will converge at the Saint Stanislaus Collage here in the capital city of Georgetown, Guyana, to compete in this important championship. With categories tailored for both masters and intermediates, the event provides a platform for seasoned veterans and emerging talents to demonstrate their prowess on the powerlifting stage.

The championship serves as a testament to the growing popularity of powerlifting in Guyana and underscores the dedication of the country’s amateur athletes. Participants have spent months honing their techniques and pushing their limits in preparation for this momentous occasion.

Kezia Joseph won the 69kg Women’s Open Raw in the 2023 edition of the Championships

Kezia Joseph won the 69kg Women’s Open Raw in the 2023 edition of the Championships

Spectators can expect an electrifying atmosphere as competitors vie for top honors in their respective divisions. From the thrill of record-breaking lifts to the camaraderie shared among athletes, the championship promises moments of triumph and inspiration for all involved. This event not only celebrates the achievements of our powerlifting community but also fosters a sense of unity and sportsmanship among participants.

As the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation prepares to welcome spectators a nominal entrance fee of one thousand dollars ($1000). The stage is set for a day of exhilarating competition and memorable performances. With the support of our usual sponsors, the local community and the dedication of its participants, the championship is poised to be a resounding success, further solidifying Guyana’s place in the world of amateur powerlifting.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

May 12, 2024

– GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
Read More
KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

May 12, 2024

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

May 12, 2024

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov 17-23 in Barbados

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov...

May 12, 2024

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates...

May 12, 2024

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate Golf equipment to Queen’s College

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate...

May 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]