GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation is palpable as the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) gears up to host its highly anticipated Masters and Intermediates Championship on Sunday, May 19, 2024. This annual event promises to showcase the strength, skill, and determination of our local powerlifters from the various gyms across the regions here in Guyana.

Athletes from various classes and skill levels will converge at the Saint Stanislaus Collage here in the capital city of Georgetown, Guyana, to compete in this important championship. With categories tailored for both masters and intermediates, the event provides a platform for seasoned veterans and emerging talents to demonstrate their prowess on the powerlifting stage.

The championship serves as a testament to the growing popularity of powerlifting in Guyana and underscores the dedication of the country’s amateur athletes. Participants have spent months honing their techniques and pushing their limits in preparation for this momentous occasion.

Spectators can expect an electrifying atmosphere as competitors vie for top honors in their respective divisions. From the thrill of record-breaking lifts to the camaraderie shared among athletes, the championship promises moments of triumph and inspiration for all involved. This event not only celebrates the achievements of our powerlifting community but also fosters a sense of unity and sportsmanship among participants.

As the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation prepares to welcome spectators a nominal entrance fee of one thousand dollars ($1000). The stage is set for a day of exhilarating competition and memorable performances. With the support of our usual sponsors, the local community and the dedication of its participants, the championship is poised to be a resounding success, further solidifying Guyana’s place in the world of amateur powerlifting.