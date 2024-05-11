CWI confirms action packed 2024 home schedule for West Indies Men

West Indies to host South Africa, England and Bangladesh in busy year of cricket

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced an action-packed schedule for the West Indies Men, featuring three international home tours against South Africa, England, and Bangladesh, from May to December 2024.

The home tours begin with a visit from South Africa, featuring three (3) T20 Internationals (T20Is) at Sabina Park, prior to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Proteas then return to the region after the West Indies Test Tour to England in July, with a two (2)-Test Match Series to be played in Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana, followed by a second three (3)-match T20I Series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Following a white-ball tour away to Sri Lanka in October, the West Indies will welcome England to the Caribbean for a white-ball tour consisting of three (3) CG United One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five (5) T20Is. The series will be played across Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, and Saint Lucia, with travel packages on sale from yesterday from CWI’s Official Tour Operators.

Bangladesh then completes the action-packed year with an all-format tour before Christmas with two (2) Test Matches in Antigua & Barbuda and Jamaica, three (3) CG United ODIs in St. Kitts & Nevis, and three (3) T20Is in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

CWI Chief Executive, Johnny Grave, expressed his excitement: “We are delighted to announce our West Indies Men’s Home Series for the remainder of the year, which will welcome South Africa, England, and Bangladesh to eight of our host countries in the West Indies, including Saint Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time since 2012. While significant improvements were made to the National Stadium in Grenada and Windsor Park in Dominica, we were unable to host International cricket there this year. However, we are already looking forward to returning to both venues in 2025. Fans can purchase tickets online today for the first Series against South Africa in Jamaica and through our official travel partners for the England Tour later this year. All other tickets are expected to go on sale in July after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. We urge fans to rally behind our Men in Maroon as we strive for a historic third T20 World Cup title and seek to secure all important points in the ICC World Test Championship.”

Tickets for the T20I Series against South Africa at Sabina Park, Jamaica are available now to buy online from the Windies Tickets service, at tickets.windiescricket.com. Fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount compared to the box office prices, with tickets ranging from the most premium seats with the best and shaded views in the stadium through to affordable standard seats or mounds/grounds entry. Tickets for the rest of the year will go on sale in July after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

(All the match schedules are dependent on final agreement with host governments)