Woman arrested for setting mother-in-law’s house on fire

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division #5 are investigating an alleged ‘Setting fire to dwelling house’ which occurred on Saturday at about 11:00 hours at Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice.

The arson was allegedly committed by Treasha James, a 19-year-old unemployed female of the same address. Police in a release said that the property belonged to Jean Harte and was a two-storeyed wooden and concrete structure situated on the southern side of Kingelly Public Road, West Coast Berbice, in a well-fenced yard. The victim is the mother-in-law of the suspect, who is said to be of unsound mind.

On Saturday, Harte stated that she was home when the suspect ran upstairs and told her that she had lit the mattress in the bedroom on the lower floor. The victim then ran downstairs, saw smoke, and started to disconnect the gas bottle. Both of them then ran out of the building as the fire quickly spread in the bedroom. The fire service was summoned and upon arrival, extinguished the fire. However, by this time, the building was gutted. The suspect was later contacted by police at the Kingelly Public Road, informed of the allegation made against her, and was cautioned and arrested. She is presently in custody at Weldaad Police Station.