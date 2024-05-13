Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman arrested for setting mother-in-law’s house on fire

May 13, 2024 News

The house that was destroyed by fire

The house that was destroyed by fire

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division #5 are investigating an alleged ‘Setting fire to dwelling house’ which occurred on Saturday at about 11:00 hours at Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice.

The arson was allegedly committed by Treasha James, a 19-year-old unemployed female of the same address. Police in a release said that the property belonged to Jean Harte and was a two-storeyed wooden and concrete structure situated on the southern side of Kingelly Public Road, West Coast Berbice, in a well-fenced yard. The victim is the mother-in-law of the suspect, who is said to be of unsound mind.

On Saturday, Harte stated that she was home when the suspect ran upstairs and told her that she had lit the mattress in the bedroom on the lower floor. The victim then ran downstairs, saw smoke, and started to disconnect the gas bottle. Both of them then ran out of the building as the fire quickly spread in the bedroom.  The fire service was summoned and upon arrival, extinguished the fire. However, by this time, the building was gutted. The suspect was later contacted by police at the Kingelly Public Road, informed of the allegation made against her, and was cautioned and arrested. She is presently in custody at Weldaad Police Station.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

Semi-final bowls off today after bad weather affects weekend

May 13, 2024

GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals… Kaieteur Sports –  The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the...
Read More
LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds Financial Services for Men’s League

LABA receives sponsorship from Nigel Hinds...

May 13, 2024

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players excited to battle Soca Warriors tonight

Golden Jaguars ready! – Shabazz, players...

May 13, 2024

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in Jamaica

Guyanese horse owner proud after first win in...

May 13, 2024

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental equipment boost from ITTF

GTTA receive Competition and Developmental...

May 13, 2024

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro Strikers

Glendy Lewis impress as GDF crushes Potaro...

May 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]