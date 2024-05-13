Teen boys kill man during robbery

Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Two boys ages 14 and 15 are among three persons who allegedly stabbed a machine operator to death at the East Coast Demerara bus park, Georgetown Saturday while trying to rob him of his haversack.
Dead is John Williams, 33, of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police said that he was killed around 21:15hrs Saturday at Commerce Street, Georgetown between Longden and Water Streets.
One of the suspects was identified as a 19-year-old of 102 Quamina Road, Beterverwagting. ECD. One of the juveniles is reportedly from Tucville Georgetown while the other is a Sophia youth.
Investigators learnt that Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back.
When he turned east onto Commerce Street, the three suspects pounced on him from behind.
They tried to snatch his haversack but he put up a fight and one of them stabbed him to his left chest. Williams fell motionless on the roadway and the suspects walked away from the scene.
An ambulance was summoned and when it arrived, the Emergency Response Team onboard pronounced Williams dead.
Police have managed to arrest two of the suspects and they both admitted that they wanted only to rob Willliams. They also told investigators who inflicted the fatal stab wound.
