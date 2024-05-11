Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off in Linden tonight

Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will commence this evening (11th May) at the Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Car Park tarmac.
In the opening match at 19:00hrs, three-time defending champion Swag Entertainment will lock horns with ABG, while the second match will pit Coomacka against Fearless at 19:40hrs. In the third fixture, Hi-Flyers will take aim at the Spaniards at 20:20hrs, with Excuse the Rush tackling Tidal Wave in the fourth fixture at 21:00hrs.
The final two matches will pit Hardball against the Universal Ballers at 21:40hrs, and the Super Strikers against the Young Gunners at 22:20hrs.
The event will continue on May 17th at the Silver City Hard Court with another round of matches. V-Side and High Rollers will battle in the opening match at 19:00hrs, while the BB Ballers and Turf President will take centre stage at 19:40hrs.
The third encounter of the evening will pit Top Strikers against Double 6 at 22:20hrs, while One Side will lock horns with DC Ballers at 21:00hrs.
In the fifth fixture, Amoria will match skills with the Silver Bullets at 21:40hrs while YMCA will face off against Assassa Ballers in the final match of the evening at 22:20hrs.
The winner of the tournament will walk away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is penciled for August in Georgetown.
Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $400,000, $300,000, and $250,000 apiece and the corresponding accolade. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique, who has provided the playing kits for the entirety of the season.
