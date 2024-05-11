Latest update May 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off in Linden tonight

May 11, 2024 Sports

Swag Entertainment will aim to secure an unprecedented fourth championship after winning a historic treble of consecutive titles.

Swag Entertainment will aim to secure an unprecedented fourth championship after winning a historic treble of consecutive titles.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will commence this evening (11th May) at the Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Car Park tarmac.

In the opening match at 19:00hrs, three-time defending champion Swag Entertainment will lock horns with ABG, while the second match will pit Coomacka against Fearless at 19:40hrs. In the third fixture, Hi-Flyers will take aim at the Spaniards at 20:20hrs, with Excuse the Rush tackling Tidal Wave in the fourth fixture at 21:00hrs.

The final two matches will pit Hardball against the Universal Ballers at 21:40hrs, and the Super Strikers against the Young Gunners at 22:20hrs.

The event will continue on May 17th at the Silver City Hard Court with another round of matches. V-Side and High Rollers will battle in the opening match at 19:00hrs, while the BB Ballers and Turf President will take centre stage at 19:40hrs.

The third encounter of the evening will pit Top Strikers against Double 6 at 22:20hrs, while One Side will lock horns with DC Ballers at 21:00hrs.

Flashback! Action from last year's final between Swag Entertainment (yellow) and Universal Ballers

Flashback! Action from last year’s final between Swag Entertainment (yellow) and Universal Ballers

In the fifth fixture, Amoria will match skills with the Silver Bullets at 21:40hrs while YMCA will face off against Assassa Ballers in the final match of the evening at 22:20hrs.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship, which is penciled for August in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will pocket $400,000, $300,000, and $250,000 apiece and the corresponding accolade. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique, who has provided the playing kits for the entirety of the season.

