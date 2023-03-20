Latest update March 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

HEALING THE MIND

Mar 20, 2023

Dem Boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh cannot heal de body without healing de mind. Is no sense

trying fuh change doing something without changing the way yuh think.

If yuh want lose weight, it is not just simply reducing the intake of certain kinds of foods, but yuh gat to condition yuh mind to be able to be successful.

Some people want to change Guyana’s politics. But dese people gat a mentality in which there is envy, bitterness and, even at times, hatred. Some of dem believe dat Guyana is backward and does accuse we of all kinds of things. But dem come back hay and nah want leff. Dem complaining all de time about Guyana and how it so bad, yet dem nah want go back weh dem come from.

How yuh gan create change if yuh can’t change yourself? You gat to change de mind before de body gan follow.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah go in he son’s room and find he hanging from a rope. Luckily, the son was not dead as yet but unconscious.

On de floor was a note saying, “I can’t stand the critism anymore.”

De father cut him down, gave him CPR and he started to breathe.

As he lay in my arms, I saw his eyes slowly open and I said, “That’s not how you spell criticism.”

Talk half. Leff half.

Features/Columnists

