Excitement Heats Up at 2024 Igloo Hockey Festival

Sep 01, 2024 Sports

GCC Outlaws and YMCA OFHC Bob Squad got things going in the Boys’ U17 division on the opening day of the Igloo Hockey tournament

– Contrasting results for host GCC on opening day

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Igloo Hockey Festival, proudly hosted by the GCC Hockey Club and sponsored by Igloo Ice Cream, kicked off yesterday at the GCC Hockey Turf with an exciting lineup of matches. From the opening whistle, the tournament has featured intense competition and showcased some of the best hockey talent in the region.

The atmosphere was electric as teams battled for supremacy, thrilling the crowd with every goal and save. Fans turned out in full force, cheering on their favorite teams and creating a vibrant display of sportsmanship and community spirit. Their enthusiastic support has been crucial in making this event a huge success.

Friday night results were full of action: in the U17 Girls division, SHC Sensations notched two victories, defeating YMCA OFHC Stars 5-0 and GCC Her-Ricanes 3-2. In the U17 Boys category, GCC Outlaws dominated YMCA OFHC Bob Squad with a 5-0 win, while SHC Legends narrowly beat SHC Sigmas 3-1 in an exciting match.

SHC Sensations defense held firm against YMCA OFHC Stars on day one, forcing a 5-0 victory

The U21 Girls division saw a thrilling game between GCC Spartans and Saints U21 Ladies, which ended in a 2-2 draw. On the men’s side, SHC’s Team defeated GCC Pitbulls 5-1, and YMCA OFHC Young Boyz overcame SHC Conquerors 3-1 to set the pace in the U21 division heading into day two.

In the Men’s category, Bounty GCC and YMCA OFHC Top Guns played to a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Group A division, while Saints defeated Pepsi Hikers 4-2 in their Group B matchup.

The Women’s division featured three exciting games: GBTI GCC handed Team Rebels an 8-2 defeat, and in another game, they drew 5-5 against the Saints Ladies in a high-scoring affair. Team Rebels bounced back in their second match, defeating Saints 7-4 for their first win.

Part of the sizzling action on the opening day of the Igloo-GCC Hockey Festival

With more thrilling matches scheduled for Saturday, the competition is set to heat up even further as teams compete for the coveted championship title. The festival is more than just a sports event; it has become a celebration of the local hockey community, bringing together players, fans, and supporters in a true display of passion and talent.

The tournament is set to conclude with an exciting finale today (Sunday) at the same venue.

Essequibo dismantle Berbice to retain U13 title

MCYS, NSC celebrates Cyclist Briton John’s...

Last Hurrah! Dwayne Bravo to call time on CPL...

Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice...

GASA ‘bubbling’ on Tyrell issue

Excitement Heats Up at 2024 Igloo Hockey Festival

