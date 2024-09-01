The great land grab

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear a man selling a government house lot. Picture show no building on de land. Just empty space. De land given out fuh housing, yuh know. But is de price that knock dem boys off dem chair. De man want G$16 million fuh de land! Imagine dat! Government land flipping fuh dat kinda money?

Some people getting land, and before yuh blink, dem selling it back. Ain’t even put up a lil fence or nothing. Dem ain’t lift a finger. All dem do is put up a sign and wait fuh de cash. Dem boys seh it’s like Christmas come early fuh some people. Get land cheap, sell back fuh big bucks. Easy money. But dem poor man can’t catch a break.

De big shots buying out de land. Dem using some fancy thing called “irrevocable power of attorney.” Dem boys seh dem big words just mean one thing: poor man losing out. Rich man winning again. And yuh know when de rich man win, de poor man can’t even come in second. He ain’t even in de race.

Dem boys seh dem big shots driving up de price of land. Imagine trying fuh buy a house lot and dem telling yuh G$16 million. Who can afford dat? Not de public servant. Not dem people wah selling in dem stores. Not de woman washing clothes fuh a living. Dem boys seh dis is how de rich stay rich and de poor stay poor.

Dem boys wanna know what de Ministry of Housing doing ‘bout dis? De land supposed to be fuh housing, not fuh flipping like pancake. Dem boys seh somebody need fuh tek a stand. Somebody need fuh tell dem big shots enough is enough. De housing programme suppose to help people. Not mek dem homeless.

So, who looking out fuh de poor man? Not de man selling de land fuh G$16 million. Not de big shot buying it up. Maybe dem boys have to be de voice. Somebody gotta speak up. Somebody gotta care. Otherwise, de poor man gon’ always be lef’ out in de cold.

Talk half. Leff half