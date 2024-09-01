Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Essequibo dismantle Berbice to retain U13 title

Sep 01, 2024 Sports

Essequibo skipper Ethan Silas is all smiles as he accepts his trophy from National Youth Selector Andre Percival

Essequibo skipper Ethan Silas is all smiles as he accepts his trophy from National Youth Selector Andre Percival

2024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals…

Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing Berbice a 3-wicket defeat during yesterday’s final at LBI Ground.

Taking first strike, Berbice made154 all out in 39 overs thanks to Luke Amsterdam who led his team’s batting with 39, finding the rope on four occasions. Only opener Saeed Jumratty, who punched three fours in his 19, looked threatening.

The champs were tidy with the ball, led by the wily Arif Singh who bamboozled the Berbicians with returns of 5-25 with Faayad Baskh (2-34), providing ideal support. Ravid Fredericks then batted his team home with a delightful 73 at the top of the order, smacking 7 fours.

Essequibo defended their title with honor as the defeated Berbice in yesterday’s final

Essequibo defended their title with honor as the defeated Berbice in yesterday’s final

A fiery knock of 52 down the order from Usain Fredericks who muscled some 9 fours, helped solidify the Essequibians reign as champs for the second successive year, as the finished on 158-7 in 25 overs. Berbice wicket-takers were Leon Reddy (2-50), Kemar Joseph (2-15) and Jaden Ganpat (2-34)

Meanwhile, the Essequibo players will fell full of confidence having defending their title in the finals by 3 wickets, further adding to the careers of the youngsters who are all a part of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy.

