Essequibo dismantle Berbice to retain U13 title

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 Sports
2024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals…
Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing Berbice a 3-wicket defeat during yesterday’s final at LBI Ground.
Taking first strike, Berbice made154 all out in 39 overs thanks to Luke Amsterdam who led his team’s batting with 39, finding the rope on four occasions. Only opener Saeed Jumratty, who punched three fours in his 19, looked threatening.
The champs were tidy with the ball, led by the wily Arif Singh who bamboozled the Berbicians with returns of 5-25 with Faayad Baskh (2-34), providing ideal support. Ravid Fredericks then batted his team home with a delightful 73 at the top of the order, smacking 7 fours.
A fiery knock of 52 down the order from Usain Fredericks who muscled some 9 fours, helped solidify the Essequibians reign as champs for the second successive year, as the finished on 158-7 in 25 overs. Berbice wicket-takers were Leon Reddy (2-50), Kemar Joseph (2-15) and Jaden Ganpat (2-34)
Meanwhile, the Essequibo players will fell full of confidence having defending their title in the finals by 3 wickets, further adding to the careers of the youngsters who are all a part of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 01, 20242024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There exists a weapon more insidious than the outright banning of dissenting voices. That weapon involves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]