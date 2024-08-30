Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

De weather playing games with we!

Aug 30, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Last Wednesday, when de met office seh we gon get heatwave in September and October, it had GT people sweating. Like de heatwave start already! Well, just as everybody planning fuh buy extra fan and stock up pon ice, bam! A big storm come outta nowhere. Is like de weather trying fuh mek de met office look bad. Dem boys seh dis storm was so sudden, even de fish didn’t know where to swim.

You see, dis is de ting ’bout Guyana. De weather and de weatherman does always fight. De man seh sunshine, and you does get rain. De man seh rain, and is like de Sahara Desert in town. Is like de weather playing hide-and-seek with de forecast. And every time, de weather does win. But what really happen last Wednesday? De whole place was hot. Blue skies! Sun was shining bright. People thinking, “Oh, lawd, de heatwave done start!” But no! Storm come and wash everything. Dem boys seh it was like de weather just get vex and decide to drench everything.

Long time ago, dem boys remember de magic formula fuh ending drought. Just organize an international cricket match at Bourda. Guaranteed rain! You coulda bet yuh last dollar pon it. Dem boys seh if de Sahara Desert want rain, just build a cricket stadium. But Wednesday rain, it didn’t need no cricket. It didn’t need no special dance. All it needed was de Vee Pee to change he press conference day. Normally is Thursday, but he change it to Wednesday. Bam! Rain!

Dem boys seh de weather more predictable than de met office. When dem seh bring umbrella, you lef it home. When dem seh sunshine, you better look out fuh rainstorm. Is a real joke! So, when you hear de met office talking, you know what to do. Pack everything – raincoat, umbrella, sunscreen, and shades. De weather in Guyana, it don’t play by de rules. It play by its own rules. And it always win!

Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s medal drought continues at World U20 Championships

Guyana’s medal drought continues at World U20 Championships

Aug 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s medal drought at the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, continues after Jackson Clarke’s exit in the men’s 200m at the semi-final stage. The...
Read More
Amazon Warriors bowl off title defense against Falcons

Amazon Warriors bowl off title defense against...

Aug 30, 2024

Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of Essequibo

Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of...

Aug 30, 2024

International Import and Supplies supports Fisherman Masters

International Import and Supplies supports...

Aug 30, 2024

Canada-based Legay spins Apollo Sport Club to victory with 5-20

Canada-based Legay spins Apollo Sport Club to...

Aug 30, 2024

Preparation underway for President’s Cup horse race

Preparation underway for President’s Cup horse...

Aug 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]