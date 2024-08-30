De weather playing games with we!

Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Last Wednesday, when de met office seh we gon get heatwave in September and October, it had GT people sweating. Like de heatwave start already! Well, just as everybody planning fuh buy extra fan and stock up pon ice, bam! A big storm come outta nowhere. Is like de weather trying fuh mek de met office look bad. Dem boys seh dis storm was so sudden, even de fish didn’t know where to swim.
You see, dis is de ting ’bout Guyana. De weather and de weatherman does always fight. De man seh sunshine, and you does get rain. De man seh rain, and is like de Sahara Desert in town. Is like de weather playing hide-and-seek with de forecast. And every time, de weather does win. But what really happen last Wednesday? De whole place was hot. Blue skies! Sun was shining bright. People thinking, “Oh, lawd, de heatwave done start!” But no! Storm come and wash everything. Dem boys seh it was like de weather just get vex and decide to drench everything.
Long time ago, dem boys remember de magic formula fuh ending drought. Just organize an international cricket match at Bourda. Guaranteed rain! You coulda bet yuh last dollar pon it. Dem boys seh if de Sahara Desert want rain, just build a cricket stadium. But Wednesday rain, it didn’t need no cricket. It didn’t need no special dance. All it needed was de Vee Pee to change he press conference day. Normally is Thursday, but he change it to Wednesday. Bam! Rain!
Dem boys seh de weather more predictable than de met office. When dem seh bring umbrella, you lef it home. When dem seh sunshine, you better look out fuh rainstorm. Is a real joke! So, when you hear de met office talking, you know what to do. Pack everything – raincoat, umbrella, sunscreen, and shades. De weather in Guyana, it don’t play by de rules. It play by its own rules. And it always win!
Talk half. Leff half!
