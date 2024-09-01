MCYS, NSC celebrates Cyclist Briton John’s historic achievements

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and members of the Guyana Cycling Federation, hosted a celebratory reception yesterday at the GDF Officers Club, Base Ayanganna, to honor Senior Cycle champion Briton John for his recent achievements in what is often considered as one of the most challenging sports.
The 24-year-old cyclist received high praise and several gifts in recognition of his historic performance at the 2024 Tour Cycliste de Guiana in French Guiana, a grueling nine-stage race where he narrowly missed claiming the overall title.
Minister of Sport Charles Ramson, representing the government and President Irfaan Ali, was among those who congratulated John on his impressive second-place finish.
John’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as he became the first Guyanese cyclist in 25 years to reach the podium at the Tour Cycliste de Guiana. The last Guyanese to do so was Stephen Mangru, who won the event in 1999.
In his speech at the reception, Minister Ramson emphasized that “the fraternity of cycling is about to take a turn for the better, primarily due to government involvement.” He highlighted that cycling in Guyana has long suffered from inefficient administration and a recent decline, making government support crucial for revitalization.
In a show of support and celebration, the energetic and dedicated Sports Minister also presented the young cyclist with a premium bike to enhance his training arsenal. John’s performance in the recent nine-stage event has sparked hope that Guyana’s cycling history is poised for a significant comeback.
