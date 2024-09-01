Four Chinese contractors bid over $US30M to design and build new Lethem Hospital

Kaieteur News – Four Chinese contractors have submitted bids totalling more than US$30M each to build the new Lethem Hospital in Region Nine, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The four China-owned contractors are China Railway Construction Caribbean Company Limited (US$31,520,991); Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Inc. (US$36,402,575); CMEC – Sinopharmintl Construction (US$31,099,200); and Zhenjang No.2 Construction Engineering Co Limited, Jiangsu Zhongen Architectural Design & Company Limited (US$48,883,349).

This publication reported that the construction of the hospital falls under a US$97 million – Health Care Network Strengthen – Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) loan.

In its tender, the Health Ministry stated that part of the proceeds would be allocated to the construction of the Lethem Hospital, which is envisioned to operate at a level-five standard.

The IDB loan, secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centres.

It was reported that the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access to quality and efficient health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high-complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH), and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).