Noise tek over!

Kaieteur News – Yuh cyah escape it, no matter where yuh go. Is like everybody in dis country decide dem have to be loud fuh be heard, even if dem deh right next to yuh. Yuh ever try go a wedding reception or a party? Fuh say “Hi” to de person next to yuh, yuh got to shout like yuh calling fuh a taxi in de middle of de night. And if yuh deh in a club? Forget it! Dem don’t even play music no more; dem does blast it like dem trying to communicate with aliens.

De minibuses tek it to another level. De music does blare so loud, it like de bus turn into a moving concert. Yuh does step in feeling fresh, and by de time yuh reach yuh stop, yuh ear drums already mash up. Dem boys seh is only a matter of time before somebody start selling ear plugs at de bus parks. Is either dat or yuh learn sign language fuh when yuh come out.

But de real problem is de Sunday jukebox battles. Sunday used to be a day of rest, but now is de day fuh see which neighbor can outplay de other. One man put on he jukebox loud, de next neighbor say, “I gon show yuh!” and turn up he own. Before yuh know it, de whole village in a musical war, and everybody else suffering in silence—or noise, in dis case. Even de dogs barking louder just fuh keep up.

Dem boys seh is like de whole country going deaf and nobody notice. Or maybe dem already deaf and dat is why dem have to shout. Whatever de reason, one ting clear: peace and quiet dead and gone. Noise tek over, and it look like it ain’t going nowhere. De only solution? Maybe we all need to tek out a megaphone and join in, because if yuh can’t beat dem, yuh might as well make some noise too.

Talk half. Leff half