Guyana /Trinidad Student Association is ‘home away from home’ for students studying abroad

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Student Association in Trinidad and Tobago (GUYSATT) is dedicated to supporting Guyanese students as they navigate the challenges of studying abroad. The group recognizes that transitioning to a new country and culture can be daunting, and as such, it aims to create a ‘home away from home’ for its members. Through activities and initiatives, GUYSATT aims to create a welcoming and inclusive community where students can find comfort, companionship, and support.

The association offers a wide range of opportunities designed to enhance the academic, social, and cultural experiences of its members.

Academically, the association provides resources and guidance to help students excel in their studies, including mentorship programs, study groups, and workshops on various topics. Socially, the group organizes events that foster connections among students, helping them build a network of friends and peers who share similar experiences and backgrounds.

Culturally, they celebrate and promote the rich heritage of Guyana through cultural events, festivals, and showcases.

More so, these activities not only help students stay connected to their roots but also aid in immigration issues of Guyanese students in Trinidad and Tobago through the Consulate General of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana attached to Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Vonetta S. Victor Consul General (Ag).

This partnership helps address various immigration challenges and clearances that Guyanese students may face. Whether it is visa issues, documentation, or other consular services, the association and the consulate collaborate to provide support and guidance to ensure that students’ needs are met.

This close relationship not only helps in resolving practical issues but also reinforces a sense of community and belonging among the students.

By joining GUYSATT, students can gain valuable skills, make lifelong friendships, and create cherished memories, all while maintaining a strong connection to their Guyanese heritage..

CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

Amerindian Heritage Month in Guyana is a significant celebration that honors the rich cultural traditions and contributions of the Indigenous peoples of the country. This month serves as a platform to raise awareness about the diverse cultures, languages, and histories of the Amerindian communities.

The GUY SATT took this opportunity to showcase Amerindian culture, allowing Trinidadians to experience the vibrancy and richness of these traditions firsthand.

The display featured an array of crafts, traditional attire, and delicious foods that reflect the diverse practices of the Amerindian communities. By presenting these elements, the association aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Amerindian heritage among the broader Trinidadian audience, bridging cultural gaps and promoting unity.

This initiative not only celebrates the unique aspects of Amerindian culture but also reinforces the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration between communities. Through such events, the Guyanese Students Association plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of Amerindian heritage, ensuring that it continues to thrive in the hearts and minds of future generations.

The vibrant celebrations of Phagwah and Diwali at the university in Trinidad brought a sense of home to the Guyanese students, creating a beautiful tapestry of culture and community. As the colorful powders of Holi filled the air, laughter and joy echoed through the halls, reminding everyone of the rich traditions they cherished back in Guyana.

The intricate rangoli designs, adorned with flickering diyas, served as a stunning centerpiece, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and the unity of diverse cultures coming together in celebration.

As the night unfolded, the celebrations became a powerful reminder of the importance of cultural identity and the joy of sharing it with others. The students embraced their roots while also celebrating the diversity around them. In this vibrant atmosphere, they found solace and strength, knowing that even far from home, they could create a space filled with love, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness that defines their culture.

History of GUYSATT

The University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad (UWI STA) has long attracted Guyanese students seeking a top-notch education in various streams. For many of them, this meant relocating to Trinidad to further their studies; a significant adjustment for many. It was in 2015 when the Guild of Students appointed an International Affairs Committee where several island associations were formed.

For years, students faced this transitional one until GuySATT was founded by a dedicated group of individuals to support Guyanese students not only at UWI STA but at other institutions like the Hugh Wooding Law School, the University of Trinidad and Tobago and the University of the Southern Caribbean.

The Association aims to create a supportive community that celebrates Guyanese heritage and offers students a wealth of opportunities for academic, social and cultural growth.

From its humble beginnings, the association has grown significantly, hosting its first major event in February 2016 to commemorate Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary. This event marked a turning point for the association, bringing together students from various backgrounds to celebrate Guyanese culture and history. It showcased traditional music, dance, and cuisine, fostering a sense of pride and unity among the Guyanese student community.

Over the years, GuySATT has continued to expand its activities and outreach. The association regularly organizes cultural events, workshops, and social gatherings, providing a platform for students to connect, share experiences, and support one another. In addition to cultural celebrations, GuySATT has also focused on academic and professional development.

The association’s ongoing efforts to create a vibrant and supportive community are a testament to the resilience and spirit of its members, ensuring that Guyanese students will always have a home away from home in Trinidad and Tobago.

Today, the Association continues to thrive, focusing on supporting the transition from Guyana to Trinidad, promoting Guyanese heritage, supporting academic excellence, and fostering unity among Guyanese students.