ADVENT OF AMERINDIAN HERITAGE MONTH

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 Consumer Concerns, Features / Columnists, News
CONSUMER CONCERNS
PAT DIAL
Kaieteur News – In August every year, World Indigenous Peoples’ Day is commemorated worldwide under the auspices of the United Nations and its theme this year is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact”. World Indigenous Peoples’ Day promotes and advocates the achievement of the comprehensive ideal for Indigenous Peoples wherever they live and would obviously not uniformly apply to every country. For example, this year’s theme of isolation and initial contact would be of relevance to the Andaman Islands but not to Guyana. Accordingly, the level of achievement of the Ideal differs from country to country and Guyana stands out as the one country whose status is nearest to the Ideal. Despite its extraordinary achievement, Guyana still enthusiastically commemorates World Indigenous Peoples’ Day each year. Guyana’s achievement will unfold as we now consider Amerindian Heritage Month.
In 1995, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, having returned as President of Guyana in 1992 after being kept out of office for 28 years, designated September as Amerindian Heritage Month to promote the interests of that community, showcase its culture and enhance its image. We will consider Amerindian Heritage Month from three standpoints: Firstly, the cultural heritage; secondly, the activities being made to bring justice to the Amerindian community and the efforts to have Amerindians enjoy the same social amenities and economic opportunities which the people of Georgetown and the developed Coastal Regions enjoy; and thirdly, the preservation and development of the Amerindian languages.
The Amerindian peoples have always had a deep connection with Nature and have always been custodians of the Environment and Ecology and have provided the example and guide to the rest of the nation as to how to manage resources sustainably and to survive off the land and yet be in harmony with Nature. This understanding of Ecology and what is now known as “Climate Change” has been part of Amerindian culture for hundreds of years before those concepts were discovered by Western culture and given scientific analysis and terminology. It is probably a deep understanding in the Guyanese psyche deriving from our Amerindian heritage which manifests itself in Guyana’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and maintaining Guyana as a net carbon sink.
There are other Amerindian contributions to Guyanese life as in cuisine such as pepper-pot, cassava bread and other ground provision dishes; the Amerindian style of houses with the sleeping area elevated as a protection against dangerous insects and animals; and a number of useful artifacts such as plaited hand fans, earthenware utensils of various types, arrows to spear fish since nets are not known or not available and hammocks. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, when people from the Coastal regions such as individual miners and pork-knockers went into the Interior, they adopted the Amerindian mode of life and culture to survive.
For generations Amerindian people were kept isolated and regarded as lesser than other Guyanese and without knowing why, their culture was despised and regarded as inferior by the dominant Western culture in its Euro-Creole form. Indian culture was also once subjected to the identical prejudice and this has caused Indians to have an empathy with the plight of Amerindians. Over the last three decades, however, Amerindians have been slowly raising their status by their own efforts mainly by being inducted into professions such as nursing, teaching and local politics and the other Guyanese communities have been welcoming and supportive of the development of “the First People”.
This process has quickened over the last decade. The national road systems has been linking the Hinterland areas to the Coast and to Brazil; schools and educational facilities especially in the technical fields have been introduced or upgraded in the Amerindian villages; more Amerindians are being trained as medics, nurses and doctors and four high grade hospitals are being constructed in the Regions with full Amerindian access; billions of dollars derived from the Carbon Credit revenues, Presidential grants, Amerindian Development Fund and Ministerial programmes across several Ministries have been deployed to the Amerindian villages for them to execute hundreds of developmental projects; electricity has been made available to more than 30,000 households by the supply of solar panels; with electricity availability the Internet has been become available and the people of the Hinterland have taken to it with the same alacrity as their compatriots on the Coast; most important, Amerindian communities have been awarded hundreds of square miles of land the communities occupy with ownership not only for the top soil but also the minerals in such land. In fact, 15% of Guyana’s land area has been awarded to the various Amerindian tribal communities. Amerindians are represented in national politics at the higher levels and there have been several Amerindian Ministers of Government. In all of this, Guyana stands out in the world as treating its Indigenous people very close to the ideal.
There is one area of Amerindian development which Guyana has found very challenging and that is the use and preservation of the Amerindian languages. Sporadic attempts have been made over the years by the Amerindian Department of the University of Guyana and one or two researchers funded by US foundations to compile dictionaries and even grammars of one or two of seven Amerindian languages. However, no sustained work was ever done largely because of lack of funding. An effort should be made to preserve each of the seven languages and a lingua franca should be identified and developed. In this process, the University of Guyana’s role is vital and if adequate funding is accorded by the State, this language project would be successful.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 01, 20242024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There exists a weapon more insidious than the outright banning of dissenting voices. That weapon involves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]