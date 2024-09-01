Last Hurrah! Dwayne Bravo to call time on CPL career after this year’s edition

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Seasoned all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will retire from CPL cricket following this year’s edition

Kaieteur Sports – Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says this year’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be his last hurrah as he announced his retirement from the tournament on Saturday.

Bravo, who represents the Trinbago Knight Riders, made the revelation on his Instagram account hours ahead of the franchise’s opening contest against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Basseterre, scheduled for 7:00pm.

“It’s been a great journey, and I’m looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean people,” Bravo said in his post.

“TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team,” he added.

The 40-year-old’s post all but indicates the end of a decorated professional career, as he retired from international cricket in 2021 after the T20 World Cup and also announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) a year later after being part of four title-winning Chennai Super Kings campaigns.

Bravo, known for his flair and skillful batting and bowling, is currently the CPL’s highest wicket-taker with 128 scalps in 103 games at an average of 22.40 and economy rate of 8.69.

In fact, Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in all T20s, with 630 scalps in 578 matches. He has also scored 6,970 runs with the bat.

No doubt the electrifying Trinidad and Tobago stalwart will go down as one of T20’s early legends, having played seven World Cups in the format, winning two titles, as well as over 15 franchise league titles. He is the first bowler to get to 500 T20 wickets. (Sportsmax)

