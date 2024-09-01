Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice president in September

Sep 01, 2024 Sports

Dr. Kishore Shallow

Dr. Kishore Shallow

Kaieteur Sports – ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA– Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold elections for the office of the Vice President on September 20, 2024.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2024, at a Board of Directors meeting, in consideration of the recent judicial pronouncement from the High Court of Guyana concerning the challenge to the Vice President’s election initiated by the Guyana Cricket Board, the decision was made to have the re-elections as soon as possible.

This decision means that Mr. Azim Bassarath has vacated the office of Vice President for CWI. Commenting on the Board’s position, CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow said, said Dr Shallow. “This situation presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the CWI Memorandum and Articles of Association. Over time, policies and frameworks will always be tested. As a Board, we must remain open-minded and committed to evolving in all aspects; this circumstance is a testament to such fact,”

“I am particularly grateful for the level of cooperation and professionalism in which Mr. Bassarath has handled this matter, and therefore extend my gratitude to him for such.”

Pursuant to the by-laws of CWI, an Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened on September 20, 2024, with the sole purpose of electing a new Vice President.

CWI reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and transparency. The forthcoming election will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness and in alignment with CWI’s core values. (CWI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Essequibo dismantle Berbice to retain U13 title

Essequibo dismantle Berbice to retain U13 title

Sep 01, 2024

2024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Read More
MCYS, NSC celebrates Cyclist Briton John’s historic achievements

MCYS, NSC celebrates Cyclist Briton John’s...

Sep 01, 2024

Last Hurrah! Dwayne Bravo to call time on CPL career after this year’s edition

Last Hurrah! Dwayne Bravo to call time on CPL...

Sep 01, 2024

Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice president in September

Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice...

Sep 01, 2024

GASA ‘bubbling’ on Tyrell issue

GASA ‘bubbling’ on Tyrell issue

Sep 01, 2024

Excitement Heats Up at 2024 Igloo Hockey Festival

Excitement Heats Up at 2024 Igloo Hockey Festival

Sep 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]