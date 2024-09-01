Cricket West Indies to hold election for vice president in September

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA– Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold elections for the office of the Vice President on September 20, 2024.
On Tuesday, August 8, 2024, at a Board of Directors meeting, in consideration of the recent judicial pronouncement from the High Court of Guyana concerning the challenge to the Vice President’s election initiated by the Guyana Cricket Board, the decision was made to have the re-elections as soon as possible.
This decision means that Mr. Azim Bassarath has vacated the office of Vice President for CWI. Commenting on the Board’s position, CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow said, said Dr Shallow. “This situation presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the CWI Memorandum and Articles of Association. Over time, policies and frameworks will always be tested. As a Board, we must remain open-minded and committed to evolving in all aspects; this circumstance is a testament to such fact,”
“I am particularly grateful for the level of cooperation and professionalism in which Mr. Bassarath has handled this matter, and therefore extend my gratitude to him for such.”
Pursuant to the by-laws of CWI, an Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened on September 20, 2024, with the sole purpose of electing a new Vice President.
CWI reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and transparency. The forthcoming election will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness and in alignment with CWI’s core values. (CWI)
