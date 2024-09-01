Sir Shridath Ramphal remembered: ‘Giant of the Caribbean and one of Commonwealth’s brightest lights’ – Commonwealth Secretary-General

Kaieteur News – Tributes continue to pour in less than 48 hours after the passing of renowned Guyanese-born Caribbean diplomat Sir Sridath Ramphal.

Sir Shridath, a former Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana died on Friday. He was 95 years old.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, in her message of condolence on Saturday described Sir Shridath as a “Giant of the Caribbean and one of the Commonwealth’s brightest lights.”

Sir Shridath served as Secretary -General of the Commonwealth from 1975 to 1990.

“As a committed internationalist, and my longest-serving predecessor as Secretary-General, Sir Sonny served the Commonwealth with extraordinary vision, compassion, wisdom, and a steadfast commitment to the values which bind our family of nations.

His statesmanship was rooted in his humanity. His leadership was characterised by his belief in the power of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation, and his unwavering dedication to justice,” Scotland said.

She noted that Sir Shridath’s commitment to advocacy for the rights of small states, and his tireless work to bridge the divides which too often separate nations and peoples, “was remarkable and visionary”.

“Above all, he will be remembered for his principled and essential role in coordinating international opposition to apartheid in South Africa – the central achievement of a tenure marked by a resolute dedication to justice, equality, and the dignity of all people.

He guided the Commonwealth through some of its most challenging and transformative moments, and steered us into the modern era,” she said noting that his life reminds of the “transcendent impact that one individual can have on the global stage.”

“On behalf of the Commonwealth family of 56 nations and 2.7 billion citizens, I send my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sir Sonny’s family, his loved ones, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

I will hold them all in my heart and in my prayers as we continue to serve the Commonwealth and honour the values he so passionately believed in,” Scotland said.

A true titan of Caribbean diplomacy and global statesmanship

Similarly, former Jamaican Prime Minister and head of the Patterson Institute of Advocacy for the Caribbean and Africa, Percival James (PJ) Patterson expressed sadness at the loss of Sir Shridath whom he said was a “true titan of Caribbean diplomacy and global statesmanship”.

In a statement published on Saturday in the Jamaica Observer, Patterson said his departure marks the end of an era, but “his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come”.

“Sir Shridath’s life was a testament to the power of intellect, diplomacy, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equality. From his humble beginnings in British Guiana to his role as the second Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, he exemplified the best of Caribbean leadership on the world stage,” the former prime minister said.

He continued, “As we reflect on his remarkable journey, we are reminded of his tireless efforts in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, his advocacy for the rights of small nations, and his visionary approach to international relations. Sir Shridath was not just a leader; he was a beacon of hope for the developing world, championing causes that ranged from decolonisation to economic development…”.

Patterson noted Sir Shridath’s contributions to global initiatives such as the Brandt Commission on international development issues which helped shape crucial discussions on North-South relations and the needs of developing countries.

He added that Sir Shridath’s diplomatic acumen and passion for social justice made him a respected voice in international forums, always advocating for a more equitable world order.

“Here in the Caribbean, we remember him not only as Guyana’s foreign minister but as a regional unifier. His efforts to promote Caribbean unity and to assert our place in the global community have left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness,” Patterson shared.

He said that his institute, the Patterson Institute of Advocacy for the Caribbean and Africa, mourns the loss of this Caribbean giant and extended their deepest condolences to his family and to all who were “touched by his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to progress”.

“As we bid farewell to Sir Shridath Ramphal, we commit ourselves to honouring his legacy by continuing the work he began. His life’s mission reminds us of the power of diplomacy, the importance of standing up for what is right, and the profound impact that a dedicated individual can have on the world stage,” Patterson said.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his vision for a more just and equitable world continue to guide us in the years to come,” he added.

Stalwart in CARICOM

The ruling People’s National Party (PNP) in Jamaica, also paid tribute to Sir Shridath, noting that his vision and leadership have left an indelible mark on the Caribbean and the wider world.

In a statement late Friday, the PNP extended its “deepest condolences” to the family, friends, and the people of Guyana on the passing of “one of the Caribbean’s most distinguished statesmen”, saying that his death marks the end of an era of profound service and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our region.

Sir Shridath was not only a towering figure in Guyana’s political landscape but also a stalwart in the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the PNP said, noting that “his contributions to regional integration, diplomacy, and international relations were unparalleled.”

It said as secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Sir Shridath championed the causes of developing nations and played a pivotal role in the global fight against apartheid.

The party added that it was inspired by Sir Shridath’s dedication to justice, equality, and the upliftment of the peoples of the Global South. It said his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, “reminding us all of the power of diplomacy, unity, and the relentless pursuit of fairness on the global stage.”

Leader of the Opposition and President of the PNP Mark Golding remarked, “Sir Shridath Ramphal was a masterful statesman, diplomat, and orator. His contributions to the Caribbean and the wider world will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Sir Sonny Ramphal.”

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett in a statement said the CARICOM Secretariat is saddened at Sir Shridath’s death describing him as “a stalwart of our community”.

“In an illustrious career devoted to public service, Sir Shridath blazed a trail of excellence in diplomacy, law, academia and politics, earning respect and admiration in his homeland Guyana, elsewhere in the Caribbean Region, and across the Commonwealth of Nations.

He was a leading advocate of regionalism, and contributed practically to its advancement, notably in high-level service to the legal fraternity, institutions of higher learning, and as Chairman of the West Indian Commission which produced the 1992 seminal report, “Time for Action”. An astute negotiator, he was appointed by Heads of Government to lead the CARICOM Regional Negotiating Machinery in negotiations in the external trade arena,” the statement said.

Dr. Barnett reminded that among Sir Shridath’s well-deserved accolades is the Region’s highest honour, the Order of the Caribbean Community, which he received in 1992 in the first conferral of the award, for his sterling contributions to the Region.

“The Secretary General and staff of the CARICOM Secretariat join the Region and the international community in mourning his loss, and in lauding his life marked by committed service and excellence. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the University of Guyana Dr. Edward Greene in a tribute to Sir Shridath said that his expansive life’s work and impact are aptly captured in his memoirs, ‘Glimpses of a Global Life’ which together with ‘Time for Change: a Report of the Caribbean Commission’ should be compulsory reading for all, especially Caribbean scholars, students, and diplomats.

“His outstanding contributions at all stages of the regional movement in the Caribbean — from the short-lived West Indies Federation to CARIFTA and its blossoming into CARICOM now 50 years old, are all well documented. In addition, the seminal work of the West Indian Commission established by the CARICOM Heads of Government and which he chaired (1989) remains a prescient blueprint. Its recommendations to help the people of the West Indies prepare for the 21st century are still so relevant today.”

Dr Green said, “As I reflect on Sir Shridath’s venerable life, his impact on me and my colleagues are enduring. I refer to those of us who witnessed at first hand his mesmerizing attributes as “Chairman of the Board”, his astuteness in fashioning cohesion out of divisiveness, his inspirational leadership, his commitment to success and his demonstration of humility even when the outcomes of his efforts called for a triumphant response. He was a trailblazer; a role model and a Renaissance figure whose legacy will remain undiminished.”

The University’s Chancellor said that the University honors and celebrates the life of “this extraordinary man, our former Chancellor (1990-1992).” (Some extracts taken from the Jamaica Observer)