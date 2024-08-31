‘One hand’ remanded for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old labourer of Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast was on Friday charged for attempted murder and remanded to prison.

The accused, Mohan Lall, called ‘One Hand’ appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke. He was not required to plead.

Reports are that on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Windsor Castle, Lall attempted to kill 40-year-old Derrick Ramsaroop, a part-time worker.

The case was adjourned to September 24, 2024 for report and disclosure of statements.