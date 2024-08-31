‘One hand’ remanded for attempted murder

Latest update August 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old labourer of Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast was on Friday charged for attempted murder and remanded to prison.
The accused, Mohan Lall, called ‘One Hand’ appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke. He was not required to plead.
Reports are that on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Windsor Castle, Lall attempted to kill 40-year-old Derrick Ramsaroop, a part-time worker.
The case was adjourned to September 24, 2024 for report and disclosure of statements.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 31, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account with 3-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during...
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – We can find no better example of self-interest masquerading as magnanimity than the recent motion passed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]