GASA ‘bubbling’ on Tyrell issue

Sep 01, 2024 Sports

GASA president- Dwayne Scott

Kaieteur Sports – Accusations of lack of transparency within the governance structure of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) are causing mounting pressure on President Dwayne Scott to change his approach and support the development of the sport’s participants.

Since taking the helm in November 2020, Scott has been accused of managing the association in violation of good governance principles, causing concern among swimmers, parents, affiliates, and sports organizations such as the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Another contentious issue involves US-based swimmer Delroy Tyrell’s application to represent Guyana at international competitions. Despite submitting all the required information to GASA, it was discovered that the association failed to provide the necessary information to World Aquatics, hindering Tyrell’s chances of representing his country.

Leaked emails between Tyrell’s father and the legal counsel for World Aquatics revealed that inquiries confirmed GASA’s President provided inaccurate information regarding the submission of required information. This calls into question the President’s transparency and truthfulness.

Furthermore, the President’s failure to meet with relevant stakeholders such as the MCYS, NSC, GOA, and clubs to resolve various issues led to the withdrawal of support from GASA. Some contentious issues included the non-submission of audited financial reports, allegations of unfair treatment to certain clubs and swimmers, non-acceptance of new clubs, and the non-submission of Mr. Tyrell’s request to represent his country of birth.

The MCYS, NSC, and the GOA are known as the primary financiers of sports in Guyana, providing funding for facilities, athlete development, coaching staff, and other essential aspects of sports. It’s crucial for GASA to collaborate with these organizations to support the growth of sports and its participants.

Only time will reveal, whether GASA has made the right decision or if they will need to accept fault. World Aquatics has set a deadline of September 15 for GASA to submit Mr. Tyrell’s documents. It will be intriguing to see if GASA will maintain its reluctance to provide the athlete’s details or choose to let the world body decide on his eligibility. Once again, time holds the answer.

