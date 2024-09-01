Trucks must avoid use of East Coast Railway Embankment – Public Works Ministry

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works on Saturday advised all truck drivers that, “effective immediately, they are required to use the main road and refrain from using the Railway Embankment corridor.”
In a public announcement, the ministry said that it has been persistently repairing bridges along the Railway Embankment due to damage caused by heavy trucks.
“This situation has now become untenable, as the continued use of these bridges by heavy trucks is not only damaging the infrastructure but also adversely affecting the lives of residents and other road users,” the ministry said.
The ministry noted that canters, buses and cars are exempt from the notice.
“We appreciate your cooperation in helping to maintain the safety and integrity of our roadways,” the advisory said.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 01, 20242024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There exists a weapon more insidious than the outright banning of dissenting voices. That weapon involves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]