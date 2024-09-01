Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Trucks must avoid use of East Coast Railway Embankment – Public Works Ministry

Sep 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works on Saturday advised all truck drivers that, “effective immediately, they are required to use the main road and refrain from using the Railway Embankment corridor.”

In a public announcement, the ministry said that it has been persistently repairing bridges along the Railway Embankment due to damage caused by heavy trucks.

“This situation has now become untenable, as the continued use of these bridges by heavy trucks is not only damaging the infrastructure but also adversely affecting the lives of residents and other road users,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that canters, buses and cars are exempt from the notice.

“We appreciate your cooperation in helping to maintain the safety and integrity of our roadways,” the advisory said.

