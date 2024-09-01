Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

$1.3B estimated to construct secondary school at Nismes

Sep 01, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has set aside approximately $1,334,926,040 to construct the brand new secondary school at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.

During the recent opening of tenders for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was disclosed that 20 contractors have applied for the contract.

The project is set to roll out in five lots, and according to the ministry’s engineer Lot 1 is estimated at $245,949,165; Lot 2 is estimated at $249,766,987; Lot 3 is $393,885,228; Lot 4 is $129,243,400; and Lot 5 is estimated at $316,081,260.

At a commissioning ceremony last year, President Irfaan Ali had announced the plans for the secondary school at Nismes and one for Crane. At the time he said, the school for Nismes is expected to accommodate approximately 600 students and that it would be about 1200sq. ft.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Nismes Secondary School (Lots 1-5)

Supply Delivery Installation and Testing of Tools and Equipment – Technical and Vocational Education and Training and Yarrowkabra Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of Richard Ishmael Electrical Infrastructure.

