All roads led to Kennard Memorial Turf Club today

Trophy Stall and other major sponsors jump on board

Kaieteur News – With all the arrangements and preparations in place and sponsors on board fans are expected to journey to the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice for its eagerly anticipated grand one day Memorial horserace meet slated for today Sunday 19 March 2023, at the club’s entity.

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) undoubtedly has the best facilities among the horseracing tracks in Guyana and the organizers have been putting everything in place to make sure it remains that way. Reports from the entity are that the track is in top shape for this meet.

A total of six races are carded for the day with a whopping $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs in what is expected to be a scintillating day of racing.

Last count showed over 40 of the country’s top horses have taken entry in the eagerly anticipated day of racing. The feature event is for horses classified B and Lower over one mile for a winning purse of $1M compliments of the Kennard family and the Kennard Memorial trophy. A blistering event is anticipated as the distance should suit all the entries.

First Prize winners: B-and-Lower will be a whooping one million dollars cash prize and Kennard Memorial stakes, G –and-Lower take is five hundred thousand, J-and-Lower three hundred and fifty thousand, while in the Open race the winner will bag two hundred thousand and in the three-year maiden and K and L Non Earner $350,000 and $180,000 respectively.

Second Prize winners will pocket: B-and-Lower $500,000, G-and-Lower $250,000, J-and-Lower $175,000, Open $100,000, while Three-year Maiden and K-and-L Non Earner will take home $175,000 and $90,000 respectively. While third and fourth place winners will also walk away with substantial cash prizes.

Among the major sponsors are Metro Stationery and Office Supplies, the Kennard Family, Demerara Distilleries Limited, Mr Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Mr Mohin Persaud of Nand Persaud and Company Limited and Ansa Mc Al among others.

Meanwhile, organizers revealed that the event is being conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) and that these rules would be rigidly enforced.

The outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana fame.

The day’s event will be held in the memory of the late Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Cecil Kennard.

Bugle time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)