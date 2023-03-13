West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition

Kaieteur News – West Demerara Sec. School won the Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition, played on Durban Park tarmac.

Some 18 schools took part and West Dem knocked out favorites Diamond Sec. School in the first semi final. Diamond batted first and scored 51 for 5 in their 5 overs, West Dem knocked off the runs scoring 54 off their 5 overs, in the second semi final.

Vergenoegen Sec defeated North Georgetown Sec. NGSS bat first and scored 46 off their 5 overs, VSS knocked off the runs scoring 48 for 3 in 4.3 overs.

Then final went down to super overs and at the end of the super overs there was still a tie so it had to be decided on who scored the most boundaries and West Dem got the better by scoring 7 boundaries to VSS 5.

Trevon Boston made the present on the behalf of Beck’s Lumber Yard. N. Singh got the MVP prize for the competition. James aka Uprising Lewis was the coordinator of the event.