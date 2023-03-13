West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition

Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – West Demerara Sec. School won the Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition, played on Durban Park tarmac.
Some 18 schools took part and West Dem knocked out favorites Diamond Sec. School in the first semi final. Diamond batted first and scored 51 for 5 in their 5 overs, West Dem knocked off the runs scoring 54 off their 5 overs, in the second semi final.
Vergenoegen Sec defeated North Georgetown Sec. NGSS bat first and scored 46 off their 5 overs, VSS knocked off the runs scoring 48 for 3 in 4.3 overs.
Then final went down to super overs and at the end of the super overs there was still a tie so it had to be decided on who scored the most boundaries and West Dem got the better by scoring 7 boundaries to VSS 5.
Trevon Boston made the present on the behalf of Beck’s Lumber Yard. N. Singh got the MVP prize for the competition. James aka Uprising Lewis was the coordinator of the event.
The President that doesn’t hide from the press.
Mar 13, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Clinical...
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – To pretend is to act as if something is true when in fact we know differently. To... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]