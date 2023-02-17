General Equipment Limited is newest sponsor of the Petra Milo U18 School’s football

Latest update February 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – General Equipment Limited became the newest addition to the list of sponsors of the Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament yesterday following a brief presentation ceremony held at the Boardroom of the Genequip building located at Plot S15 Plantation Houston, Georgetown.
Present at the ceremonial panel were Representative of the Petra Organisation Sean Embrack, Co-Director of Petra Organisation Troy Mendonca, Secretary of the Petra organization Jacklyn Boodie and Service Manager of Genequip Limited Suraj Charran.
The organiser’s co-Director of the Petra Organisation Troy Mendonca, in his brief remarks extended thanks to their newest sponsor the General Equipment Limited better known as ‘Genequip’ for coming on board to sponsor this vastly growing secondary school football championship, as they prepare for its 9th annual Milo under-eighteen Secondary School’s football competition.
Under the new sponsorship of Genequip Limited, the Petra organization can now outfit eight teams from across the country with newly designed Petra kits as they await the start of the competition.
According to co-director Troy Mendonca, “He is extremely grateful for having Genequip as part of our team.” Mendonca explained that this has always been a dream; dating back to when he (Mendonca) played as a youth; to expand the reach of the sport to all parts of the country and as an executive of the Petra organization, it is indeed a privilege to now see the Milo U18 Secondary School football has expanded to eight out of ten region here in Guyana.
The 2023 edition of the Milo U18 Secondary School’s Football tournament will now have some forty-eight teams participating in the competition; twenty-seven teams from region four; twenty-one of those teams are from Georgetown as well as four teams from the East Coast of Demerara and two from the East Bank of Demerara district, also seven teams from West Coast of Demerara – region three, five teams from East Berbice – region six and two teams from the West Coast Berbice. There is also two teams each coming from regions two, five and six and another two teams; one hailing out of region one and the other out of region seven.
Feb 17, 2023Kaieteur News – General Equipment Limited became the newest addition to the list of sponsors of the Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament yesterday following a brief presentation...
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Feb 17, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The public service cannot be restored to what it never was: a source of pride. The local public service... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]